Princess Anne is the hardest-working royal and she was out again on Tuesday as she attended a reception held in honour of veterans of the Falklands War. The Princess Royal looked fantastic in a full suit for the event, complete with military jacket, medals and even a bowtie – how dapper! The royal met with veterans of the conflict, which is marking its 40th anniversary, as well as leading politicians like Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer, the Leader of the Opposition, and Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons.

