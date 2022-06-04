Chris Bassitt: Pitch on home run to Cody Bellinger was 'idiotic, stupid'

Chris Bassitt has been known to give unfiltered, raw responses to reporters since coming over from Oakland before the start of the season, and he didn’t hold back when criticizing himself for the cutter he threw to Cody Bellinger on Friday night.

“I threw the pitch to Bellinger where I was aiming, and it was an idiotic pitch,” Bassitt said. “It’s stupid. It’s just the location on my cutter. We weren’t throwing it.”

The cutter broke right at the bottom of the strike zone near the middle of the plate, and Bellinger launched it into the right field seats to break a scoreless tie and give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Bassitt settled in and went six innings while allowing three runs, but it was all LA needed to get a second straight win over New York.

For Bassitt, those mistakes like the one to Bellinger is more likely to be punished when facing a lineup like the Dodgers.

“They have the best hitters in the world,” Bassitt said. “It's that simple.”

