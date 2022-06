Nightmares can be unsettling for anyone, but new research from Britain suggests that bad dreams may signal the start of Parkinson's disease in some older adults. "Although it can be really beneficial to diagnose Parkinson's disease early, there are very few risk indicators and many of these require expensive hospital tests or are very common and nonspecific, such as diabetes," explained study author Abidemi Otaiku, from the University of Birmingham's Centre for Human Brain Health.

