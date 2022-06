Brad Crawford of 247Sports released his list on who the 11 most important people in the CFP race are on Monday. There was even an assistant coach from the B1G that made it. Newly hired Ohio State DC Jim Knowles holds the top spot on the list. He is the only coach or player on the list from the B1G. Knowles could be what Ohio State was missing last season on defense, as the Buckeyes allowed 20.9 points per game and 366.6 yards per game in 2021. It’ll be interesting to see how Ohio State’s defense looks under Knowles in Year 1.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO