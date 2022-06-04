ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Manny Bañuelos Achieves His Dream, Finally Pitching in Pinstripes

By Max Goodman
 4 days ago

Bañuelos was the best prospect in New York's organization 10 years ago. One decade later, he made his debut, culminating a journey of pitching with perseverance.

On a night when Gerrit Cole flirted with a perfect game, Aaron Judge had four hits and the Yankees smacked four home runs in a 13-0 win, the biggest story was who trotted in from New York's bullpen to pitch the top of the eighth inning.

Left-hander Manny Bañuelos made the first appearance of his career in a Yankees uniform on Friday night, the culmination of an odyssey to pinstripes that's lasted over a decade.

Bañuelos signed with the Yankees as an international free agent in 2008, quickly turning heads with his stuff as he worked his way up within the organization.One third of New York's Killer B's , along with Dellin Betances and Andrew Brackman, Bañuelos was recognized as the Yankees' top prospect in 2012.

Just when it looked like Bañuelos was destined to make his big-league debut, however, the left-hander was shut down with an elbow injury. He underwent Tommy John surgery in October of 2012, the beginning of a turbulent journey.

It took three more years, and a trade to the Braves, before Bañuelos made his first MLB appearance. That didn't last, though. Injuries persisted and Bañuelos found himself on the open market in 2017.

From there, the left-hander bounced between different teams, pitching at different levels in the Minors. He had an extended stay with the White Sox in 2019—his only other big-league opportunity to this point—but also made stops in China and Mexico along the way.

This spring, Bañuelos signed a minor league deal with the Yankees, pitching well enough in Grapefruit League play to compete for a roster spot. Looking back on that stretch, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the left-hander—who turned 31 in March—impressed with his performance in spring training, showing that he still has what it takes to pitch in the Majors.

"He absolutely opened eyes," Boone told reporters Friday night. "I've talked a lot about the start of the season when we were talking about [carrying] 15 or 16 pitchers. Manny was right in that conversation. He wasn't on the roster yet, so it made it a little tricky for him."

Bañuelos went on to post a 2.35 ERA in 30.2 innings with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start the season. After New York lost relievers Chad Green (Tommy John surgery), Jonathan Loáisiga (shoulder) and Aroldis Chapman (Achilles) to injury last month, Bañuelos got the call that he's been waiting for, stopping on the big-league club's taxi squad before getting added to the Yankees' active roster.

Just over a week later, Bañuelos stood behind the mound under the lights at Yankee Stadium, taking it all in before throwing his first pitch in pinstripes.

"I'm very grateful," Bañuelos said in the clubhouse after the win on Friday. "I was there and I was like, man, I was waiting for this for a long time. I've been with a lot of different teams, I've pitched in different countries. It was a great moment. I wanted to enjoy that moment before I started pitching."

He didn't just have his moment. Bañuelos spun two scoreless innings to finish off the shutout.

"We got a chance to celebrate it after the game," Cole said after taking a perfect game into the seventh. "I've never been around a guy that has had that type of journey. Making it all the way back and fulfilling his dream. Really that was the coolest part of the night, I think."

Asked what motivated him to keep going over the last several years, pitching even when the odds of a return to Major League Baseball were stacked against him, Bañuelos explained that his goal was always to wear pinstripes and pitch at Yankee Stadium.

"I keep saying, I grew up as a Yankee fan and when they gave me the opportunity to be here, it was great for me," he said. "So I was very sad when I left and then I was very grateful with the team, and with the organization, to give me another chance to come back. I prepared myself 100% because I wanted to show them, I wanted to show everybody, that I still have something in my career, in my arm."

Bañuelos' story of perseverance resonated with catcher Jose Trevino, who gave the pitcher a quick pep talk before he toed the rubber, congratulating him after the lefty recorded the final out.

"I just went out there and just told him, 'Hey man, welcome home. This is where you're supposed to be. This is where you are right now. Enjoy it,'" Trevino said. "You could tell the emotions were running high but I thought he did a good job tonight."

Odds are Bañuelos won't spend too much time in pinstripes this summer. When certain relievers are ready to return from the injured list, the 31-year-old is arguably the most expendable pitcher on New York's active roster at the moment.

But on Friday night, who cares about the future. Bañuelos has plowed through obstacles for the last 10-plus years to put himself in this position, being able to contribute to a Yankees victory with his family in the stands.

The left-hander smiled as he spoke about his keepsake from Friday night's unforgettable outing, the baseball he threw when he delivered his first pitch in the eighth.

Bañuelos said that ball will sit right between two baseballs autographed by Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera. Those Hall of Famers signed those baseballs for Bañuelos back when he was a prospect in 2012.

It took a little longer than everyone expected, but a decade later, Bañuelos made it to where he was always destined to be.

"I think everybody knows about me, about what happened 10, 12 years ago," he said. "It's been said before. It's been a long journey. To make these goals, it's amazing."

