Mclean County, IL

2 killed and 3 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Funks Grove

By WGLT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story has been updated to include the name of one of the crash victims. Illinois State Police said two people were killed and three others were hospitalized following a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Funks Grove on Friday. According to a...

8-year-old is the third person to die following an I-55 crash near Funks Grove

The Peoria County coroner said an 8-year-old girl who was involved in a major crash on Interstate 55 on Friday has died. Coroner Jamie Harwood said in a news release that Mia Ross, 8, of Earlville in LaSalle County was ejected from the car she was riding in and was not responsive or breathing when emergency crews arrived at the scene following the crash. It happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 south of Shirley shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.
