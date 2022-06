Preliminary figures released Monday suggest that homelessness in San Francisco has dropped by 3.8 percent since 2019. That might not sound like a lot, but it is the biggest drop the city has seen since the federally mandated Point-In-Time count began in 2005. What is more, the number of unsheltered homeless – meaning people who are living somewhere not meant for human habitation – has fallen 15 percent in roughly three years.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 22 DAYS AGO