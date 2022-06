I’m responding to Sound Off to the person that called in and said they wanted to see the numbers of the COVID (Tuesday, May 31, Page A7, “Thank you for COVID update”). No, the heck with the COVID. It’s here and it’s going to stay. I could care less about the numbers. It’s the same thing as the flu; it’s here and it’s going to stay with us. You ask for COVID numbers, but why don’t you ask for the flu numbers also? I can care less. I don’t want to read about it, don’t want to hear about it.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO