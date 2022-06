Disrespect for the ideas enshrined in our Constitution can be found in Uvalde, Texas and right here in Thomaston, Maine. This past week, in an effort to minimize damage from what is being described as the greatest dereliction of duty in American policing history, the publicly funded Uvalde Police, lead by the now impossible to locate for comment and newest member of the Uvalde City Council, Chief Pete Arredondo, coordinated with a motorcycle gang to physically prevent reporters for doing their First Amendment duties in reporting on the mass shooting which, ironically, is calling into question the very next Amendment to our Constitution.

THOMASTON, ME ・ 20 HOURS AGO