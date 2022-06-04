ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the top 5 most-searched summer travel destinations in the US

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – With Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer behind us, travelers across the country are busy planning vacations, despite the skyrocketing cost of gas and eye-watering flight prices .

So what U.S. summer travel attractions are pandemic-weary Americans researching in 2022?

National parks and theme parks dominate the top five, according to Google:

1. Yellowstone National Park

Old Faithful geyser erupts in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on June 11, 2019. – Old Faithful has erupted every 44 to 125 minutes since 2000. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)
2. Glacier National Park

The mountain range and forest that surrounds Grinnell Glacier Lake in Montana’s Glacier National Park. (File/Getty)

3. Disney World

In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, a view of fireworks, holiday lights and fanfare at Cinderella’s Castle during a taping of Disney Parks Presents a Disney Channel Holiday Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort on November 05, 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Todd Anderson/Disney Parks via Getty Images)
4. Lake Tahoe

A file photo shows a white sand beach around Lake Tahoe in the Serra Nevada Mountains, which straddle the border of California and Nevada. (Getty)

5. Hersheypark

A view of an immersive amusement park experience with Pepsi Pop Star at Hersheypark on July 28, 2021 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for Pepsi)

If Memorial Day weekend itself was any sign of what’s to come for the summer of 2022, travel insurance might be worth considering.

U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights from Thursday through Monday, or about 2% of their schedules, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Delta Air Lines, usually among the top performers, had the worst record among major carriers with more than 800 canceled flights over the five-day span.

“This was a chance for airlines to show that last summer’s delays would not be repeated this summer, and yet, it was not to be,” said Helane Becker, an analyst for banking firm Cowen. She blamed the disruptions on bad weather, air traffic control delays, airline crew members calling in sick, and long security lines at some airports.

“We expect a busy summer, and are concerned about the industry’s ability to handle the demand,” Becker said.

Various forecasts of high numbers of travelers over the weekend proved to be accurate. The Transportation Security Administration reported screening more than 11 million people at airport checkpoints from Thursday through Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Lifestyle
Thrillist

Southwest's Newest Flight Deal Has Fares as Low as $49

This summer is going to be a busy one for travel. Unfortunately, we've already seen prices spike in ways we haven't seen in years. Luckily, Southwest Airlines has got you covered with its newest flight deal with super discounted one-way fares for anyone looking to get in one last trip before the end of the summer.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

These Are the Best Airline Credit Cards for Travelers

The best airline credit cards offer the chance to rack up rewards with your favorite airline every time you fly. Free checked baggage, discounts on in-flight purchases, and priority boarding are typical perks on offer, but some cards go above and beyond with privileges like discounted airport lounge access, companion fares, and more. As you consider some of the best airline credit cards on the market, here are some of the top options — and the benefits of each — to help you choose the right card for you.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNN

Mayhem predicted for travel this summer

Flight cancelations, delays, and airport lines so long you miss your flight. That's the reality of travel this summer -- and that's before you add in sky high car rental prices and sold-out hotels.
TRAVEL
