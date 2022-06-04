ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Oldham boys dominate 4x400 relay, repeat as KHSAA champions

By J.L. Kirven, Louisville Courier Journal
LEXINGTON — In the eyes of North Oldham's Brendan Ruggles, the 4x400-meter relay is the main event of any track meet.

"Year after the year, the 4x400 is the loudest, most energetic event of the meet just because it's last (in the competition) and great competition," Ruggles said. "I'm just glad that we all gave it our all."

There was nothing grueling about North Oldham's performance in the KHSAA Class 2A Track and Field Championship finale.

Ruggles, alongside Andrew Chesser, Jake Pyles and Skylar Taylor dominated the 4x400 relay in 3:24.19 Friday afternoon at the University of Kentucky's outdoor track and field facility, claiming gold in the event for the second year in a row.

"We all knew that we had a job to do," Chesser, said. "We knew that we could do it with the help of our coaches and teammates and we got it done."

The Mustangs' closing performance was a memorable way to end the season. North Oldham finished third overall (62 points) out of 39 teams.

Coming into the race, North Oldham was considered the favorite despite missing two runners from the year before. Ruggles and Pyles were replacing James Masters and Owen Ruggles, and the new members rose to the moment.

"I've always wanted to be in the last race at state," Pyles said. "Our main goal was to win, that's all we were looking for."

After starting the race with Chesser, the Mustangs passed the baton to Pyles, Ruggles and finally Taylor. The plan was to start fast and grab the lead, use Ruggles to coast and control the race and have Taylor bring it home. The plan went off without a hitch, resulting in an even faster time than the year before (3:24.57).

Pyles said teamwork was critical for the Mustangs on Friday. North Oldham made sure that its handoffs were precise.

"If you don't get a good handoff that's like a second or two off your time," Pyles said. "You got to know your guys and be cheering for them the entire time."

North Oldham was four seconds faster than the next best time (Butler County, 3:28.15), thanks to a hard-charging finish by Taylor.

"I just didn't want to get caught at the end," Taylor said. "This was my last high school race so I wanted to go with a bang."

Louisville-area athletes: Top-3 finishers at KHSAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships

Christian Academy

Team overall (3rd, 44 points)

Brianna Isa - Girls pole vault (1st, 10-6)

Savannah Gardner, Taylor Touche, Ella Mast, Jenna Doezema - Girls 4x200 relay (2nd, 1:46.24)

Jenna Doezeman - Girls 300 hurdles (1st, 44.00) STATE RECORD

North Oldham

Team overall (3rd, 62 points)

Andrew Chesser, Zach Gross, Brendan Ruggles , Jake Pyles - Boys 4x800 relay (3rd, 8:13.75)

Makiyah Allen - Girls 100-meter hurdles (3rd, 15.60)

Blake Wetzel, Skylar Taylor, Dawson Nagle, Owen Ruggles - Boys 4x 200 relay (1st, 1:29.33)

Owen Ruggles, Luke Canfield, Blake Wetzel, Dawson Nagle - Boys 4x100 relay (3rd, 43.31)

Adam Patel - Boys 3200 run (3rd, 9:34.04)

Andrew Chesser, Skylar Taylor, Jake Pyles, Brendan Ruggles - Boys 4x400 relay (1st, 3:24.19)

