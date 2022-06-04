Construction camp aims to teach trade to girls
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center is offering a construction camp for girls.
The free camp will allow girls ages 12-16 to learn about various trades and careers available in the construction industry through hands-on experience.
It will run from June 27 to July 1.
Registration closes on June 6. A maximum of 20 girls will be accepted.
For more information and to register, go to www.letsbuildcamp.comCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 1