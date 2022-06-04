Construction camp aims to teach trade to girls

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center is offering a construction camp for girls.



The free camp will allow girls ages 12-16 to learn about various trades and careers available in the construction industry through hands-on experience.

It will run from June 27 to July 1.

Registration closes on June 6. A maximum of 20 girls will be accepted.

For more information and to register, go to www.letsbuildcamp.com

