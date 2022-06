Auburn Farmers Market will be able to help more people who utilize food assistance programs this summer. Robin Devereaux-Nelson, farmers market manager, said the market will be open 2:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 14-Sept. 29, with special “moonlight market” dates for those who cannot make those times. These will take place 6-10 p.m. Fridays June 24 and Aug. 26. This will be the market’s fifth year under the pavilion at Auburn City Park.

AUBURN, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO