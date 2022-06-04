ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

See the top 5 most-searched summer travel destinations in the US

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHosV_0g0R6yLY00

(NEXSTAR) – With Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer behind us, travelers across the country are busy planning vacations, despite the skyrocketing cost of gas and eye-watering flight prices .

So what U.S. summer travel attractions are pandemic-weary Americans researching in 2022?

Coca-Cola Company phasing out one of its longtime beverages

National parks and theme parks dominate the top five, according to Google:

1. Yellowstone National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWGKm_0g0R6yLY00
Old Faithful geyser erupts in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on June 11, 2019. – Old Faithful has erupted every 44 to 125 minutes since 2000. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Glacier National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3cgb_0g0R6yLY00
The mountain range and forest that surrounds Grinnell Glacier Lake in Montana’s Glacier National Park. (File/Getty)

3. Disney World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUSvo_0g0R6yLY00
In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, a view of fireworks, holiday lights and fanfare at Cinderella’s Castle during a taping of Disney Parks Presents a Disney Channel Holiday Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort on November 05, 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Todd Anderson/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

4. Lake Tahoe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6xc0_0g0R6yLY00
A file photo shows a white sand beach around Lake Tahoe in the Serra Nevada Mountains, which straddle the border of California and Nevada. (Getty)

5. Hersheypark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTC8P_0g0R6yLY00
A view of an immersive amusement park experience with Pepsi Pop Star at Hersheypark on July 28, 2021 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for Pepsi)

Holiday weekend travel brings crowds, delays

If Memorial Day weekend itself was any sign of what’s to come for the summer of 2022, travel insurance might be worth considering.

U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights from Thursday through Monday, or about 2% of their schedules, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Delta Air Lines, usually among the top performers, had the worst record among major carriers with more than 800 canceled flights over the five-day span.

A national park site can lose NPS status: Here’s how that happens

“This was a chance for airlines to show that last summer’s delays would not be repeated this summer, and yet, it was not to be,” said Helane Becker, an analyst for banking firm Cowen. She blamed the disruptions on bad weather, air traffic control delays, airline crew members calling in sick, and long security lines at some airports.

“We expect a busy summer, and are concerned about the industry’s ability to handle the demand,” Becker said.

Various forecasts of high numbers of travelers over the weekend proved to be accurate. The Transportation Security Administration reported screening more than 11 million people at airport checkpoints from Thursday through Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Murder case dismissed pending further investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Murder and other charges brought against a man in a 2020 shooting have been dismissed pending an investigation into issues that have arisen in the case, prosecutors said. Todd Cobb, who had been held on $1 million bail, has been released from custody. The refiling of charges against him depends on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Probation Department finds one pound of meth and other drugs during search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department’s Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) Unit found a large amount of methamphetamine and other drugs at the 1200 block of F Street on June 6, according to a press release by the Kern County Probation Department. The officers seized over a pound of methamphetamine, approximately three […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man killed in crash on California Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a crash on California Avenue on Friday. Robert Joseph Rivas, 47, of Porterville, was driving a pick-up truck when he collided with a sedan at the intersection of California Avenue and Union Avenue at approximately 4:53 a.m. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
KGET

Man killed in SW Bakersfield shooting Friday identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a southwest Bakersfield shooting on Friday. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Fishering Drive at approximately 6 p.m. When they arrived, deputies found Tramell Kwame Shotwell, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO investigating a double homicide in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies are in Oildale for a homicide investigation on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Homicide detectives were called to the 700 block of Decatur Street near Sequoia Drive at approximately 8:40 a.m. for reports of two people suffering trauma, according to KCSO. They were pronounced dead at the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Neighbors say East Bakersfield fire was ‘like a volcano’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman, who saved the lives of four children during a huge apartment fire in East Bakersfield, tells about how she sprung into action. While their parents were away Cynthia Burgos neighbor stepped up saving not only her own kids but her neighbor’s children too. The building in ruins was vacant […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Travel Destinations#Travel Insurance#National Parks Service#Americans#Coca Cola Company#Daniel Slim Afp#Getty Images#Disney World#Cinderella#Disney Parks Presents#Pennsy
KGET

At least 1 dead in Oildale crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a crash Monday evening in Oildale, according to CHP. Emergency crews were called to Woodrow Avenue near Oildale Drive just before 5:30 p.m. A vehicle collided into several vehicles and into a fence. The vehicle then burst into flames. At least one person has […]
KGET

Man convicted of murder in shooting near Wasco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury convicted a man of murder for shooting a man who told him to leave his family’s property. The jury on Friday found Alvaro Cruz guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Narciso Martinez. Cruz, 49, faces up to 50 years to life in prison. The shooting […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Inferno destroys apartments in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A massive three-alarm fire decimated an East Bakersfield apartment complex.Residents fleeing for their lives as the blaze consumed their homes overnight. The apartments used to be home to at least 13 people but now it’s a burned out husk. The stairs on one side of the building are still intact but […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man ejected from vehicle, dies at the scene

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead following an early morning crash on State Route 119 on June 4. The Bakersfield Communication Center got a call about a car crash on State Route at Airport Road at approximately 1:20 a.m. California Highway Patrol Buttonwillow was the responding agency. During their investigation, officers found that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Salas moves on to California’s 22nd Congressional District general election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Associated Press is projecting Rudy Salas (D) to move forward to California’s 22nd Congressional District. He will be running against David Valadao (R), Chris Mathys (R) or Adam Thomas Medeiros (R). Salas’ opponent has not yet been determined as of 5:15 a.m. Wednesday. Salas, the current State Assemblyman for the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

How the statement ‘F all politicians’ ended up in California’s voter guide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The official voter information guide for California highlights candidates running in the state’s primary election on June 7. The guide includes 250-word candidate statements that, according to a footnote in the information guide itself, are not checked for accuracy and “do not necessarily represent the views or opinions of the Secretary […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Motorcyclist killed in Taft crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old man died Saturday when the motorcycle he rode collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 119 and Airport Road, according to coroner’s officials. Michael Edward Lopez was declared dead at the scene of the 1:15 p.m. crash, officials said.
TAFT, CA
KGET

Man killed in rollover crash last month identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a rollover crash in south Bakersfield last month. Augustino Tenorio Perea, 27, of Arvin, was driving on East Belle Terrace at approximately 2:35 a.m. on May 14 when he lost control of his car and rolled over, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Firefighters called to put out massive fire in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to contain a major fire at a building in east Bakersfield that broke out Tuesday night. City and county firefighters were called to the area at around 9:45 p.m. for a two-alarm fire at a structure on Sonora Street near Chico Street. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Slain security guard’s family confronts ‘coward’ shooter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — He went to Golden West Casino in November 2017, but Keon Brackenridge didn’t play a single hand of blackjack or try his luck on the slot machines. He didn’t even make it past the front door. Brackenridge, after refusing to show ID, was told to leave. As security escorted the West […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy