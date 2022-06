Apifiny Group is pitching high-frequency crypto traders with an out-of-the box code library that it claims will help stand up their systems fast. The new product, Apifiny Algo, is a collection of prewritten C++ programs for accessing coin data, placing orders and executing trades in time-sensitive markets, CEO Haohan Xu told CoinDesk. It’s targeted at the growing cadre of crypto-curious institutional traders who would otherwise build their code from scratch.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO