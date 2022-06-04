Rob Elvington's Saturday, June 4 North Alabama Weather Forecast

Stormy weather continues for North Alabama Wednesday. Torrential rain is causing big problems in Birmingham at this hour, where numerous Flash Flood Warnings are in effect and several main thoroughfares are closed. While most of our area is dry for now, scattered showers and storms may redevelop over the course of the morning. Storms reintensify with the peak heat of the day this afternoon.
Humid, unstable air continues to surge into North Alabama this week, fueling uncomfortable conditions as well as thunderstorms. There is the threat of a cluster of storms from out of the northwest late tonight through Tuesday morning. The severe threat is low but possible, with the greatest threat being straight-line winds.
Strong to severe storms developed Tuesday afternoon, producing damaging straight-line winds and even hail as large as a ping-pong ball. These same storms also produced incredibly heavy rain. The thunderstorms are back building to the west, behind previous storms that are moving to the east. This is often referred to...
Heat and humidity returns to start the new workweek as does the chance for a few downpours each afternoon. Monday will likely be the hottest day of the week with highs in the low 90s. Humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s. By midweek a front will sag...
Scattered thunderstorms continue across North Alabama this morning. The severe weather risk is low this morning, but strong storms could produce gusty winds up to 40 or 50 MPH. Hit and miss storms will continue all day. Storm coverage peaks during the early afternoon. With enough fuel in place later today, the severe weather potential could be a touch higher. A Level 1 risk for severe weather is in effect today for our entire coverage area for the risk of damaging winds up to 60 MPH.
The heat and humidity make a comeback to North Alabama today! It is already a warm morning to begin the week with temperatures hovering near 70. Monday will be the warmest day of the week as highs reach the low 90s. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms will pop up later today, but most of us remain dry. Heat index values will climb into the mid 90s during the peak heat of the day. Stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks indoors!
Alabama is inching toward $5 a gallon for gas, according to AAA. Their latest survey shows prices are up 4 cents since Monday, rising to an average of $4.57 per gallon for regular gasoline. Those gas prices are impacting one vital business here in Huntsville: In-home health care. Connie Love...
OZARK (AP) — Two aviators were injured Monday when a military helicopter crashed near an Army base in southern Alabama. The Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office says an AH-64 Apache helicopter was involved in an “aviation incident” near Ozark, Alabama. The two-person aircrew was transported for medical treatment, but no fatalities were reported.
James Stinson is many things: car wash manager, Indiana resident, and the man many say is responsible for the capture of North Alabama fugitive Casey White. Stinson told the Evansville Courier & Press he’s not the person who received the $5,000 reward Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey offered for help ending the nationwide manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White.
Lawyers have revealed a potential defense for an Alabama prisoner who walked out of jail with a corrections official, prompting an intensive manhunt. Attorneys for Casey White argue he was in the “care and custody” of jail official Vicky White the entire time authorities were searching for them.
If you're planning to vote absentee in the primary runoff election, there's less than two weeks left to do it — especially if your plan is to return your ballot in person. The Alabama Secretary of State's Office reminds voters that due to the official recognition of Juneteenth as a state holiday on Monday, June 20, the deadline to turn in absentee ballots by hand is Friday, June 17.
Sample ballots for the WAAY 31 coverage area are listed by county and in alphabetical order below. Other counties can be found here. The primary runoff election will determine which candidate will be their party's nominee on the general election ballot. Under Alabama law, voters who cast a ballot in...
