This week at Sullivan County libraries (June 5-11)

JOHNSON CITY - John William Jenkins, 42, of Johnson City passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was a native of Chesapeake, Virginia and graduated from Deep Creek High School in 1998. John was raised by his loving grandparents and was a son of the late William Harvey Jenkins. He was a devoted Christian and a member of the Hawthorne Covenant Church of the Brethren. John was known for his big heart and love for his family and friends. No matter what, he always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. John enjoyed family gatherings, fishing, and collecting movies. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Hester Jenkins and an aunt, Melba Renzi.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO