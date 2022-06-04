ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

This week at Sullivan County libraries (June 5-11)

Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for details. The Sullivan County Public Library System is now accepting applications for our Board of Trustees. Board members establish policies that govern the operation of the Sullivan County Public Library System and participate in the budget...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

Sullivan school board votes to close IA, cut seven bus routes

BLOUNTVILLE — Innovation Academy and seven school bus routes are among the casualties of the proposed 2022-23 Sullivan County school budget, which as previously reported the Board of Education approved 6-1 Monday evening. The vote for approval, which sends the on to the Budget Committee of the County Commission...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport aldermen hear updates on Brickyard, Main Street

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard updates on two major downtown redevelopment projects Monday during a work session. The board was updated on Brickyard Park, along with the Main Street rebuild and streetscaping project. “Both of these projects are close to fruition,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said....
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

This week at Johnson City Public Library (June 5-11)

JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). • The library is closed Sundays through Labor Day. • Summer Reading for all ages started Wednesday, June 1. Visit jcpl.org/summer-reading for information and registration information.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
County
Sullivan County, TN
City
Colonial Heights, TN
City
Bluff City, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Sullivan County, TN
Government
City
Bloomingdale, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County Schools to host public forums

Washington County Schools will be hosting public forums next week to address plans for renovations to school buildings in the district. The Washington County Board of Education has announced that there will be two separate public forums to address concerns and suggestions that the community has for renovations to the schools. The Board of Education has recently hired an architectural firm to do some work on the schools and these forums will help them determine the most pressing needs.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Garden tour of Kingsport to be held this Saturday

KINGSPORT — Tickets are now available for the Keep Kingsport Beautiful “Saturday in the Gardens” fundraiser, featuring five private gardens on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tour is sponsored by Eastman Chemical Company. All proceeds go to support the many programs of Keep Kingsport...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter Health and Welfare Committee working on ARP priorities

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Health and Welfare Committee was working late on Tuesday evening to finalize the list of proposals to receive funding from the county’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan. The county received $10,953,291 from the act. The Health and Welfare Committee...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport board approves property, water, sewer increases

The property tax increase is expected to help curb drastic employee flight as inflation hits the city, along with other employers paying more. “We need to stay competitive,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said. “I can’t stress that enough.”. The board approved the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget...
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Montauk#Dungeons Dragons#Oceans#Board Of Trustees#Storytime
Johnson City Press

Educators to Youngkin: SWVA schools already innovating

ABINGDON – A roundtable between Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and far Southwest Virginia school officials, parents and students brought answers to his questions about schools’ collaborations on job training and instruction. Youngkin toured Bristol and Abingdon Monday to promote the General Assembly’s draft budget’s $1.5 billion in school...
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Advanced Call Center Technologies to add operations in Kingsport, Bristol

BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced in a Monday press release that ACT will establish a location in Kingsport and Bristol, creating 350 new jobs at the Kingsport facility and 300 in Bristol. “It’s a wonderful day for Kingsport, Sullivan County and Northeast Tennessee...
KINGSPORT, TN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Johnson City Press

West Ridge's Lexi Gilliam on way to national grocery bagging competition

BLOUNTVILLE — A Sullivan County high school student has things right in the bag, literally. And if you've ever shopped at select Food City grocery stores in Kingsport, Gray or Johnson City, she may have just bagged your groceries sometime over more than the past three years. She recently won the best grocery bagger in Tennessee award.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 8

June 8, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported “Misses Laura and Marie Faucette, of Johnson City, were in the city yesterday on a shopping expedition.”. The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. It...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County leaders eye wage increases in new budget

The Washington County Budget Committee agreed on a tentative plan Tuesday for balancing the county’s proposed $49 million general fund budget for the new fiscal year, which begins on July 1. Committee members also agreed to add pay increases for the public safety employees in the new budget. That...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Keep Hare at East High, commenters tell Sullivan school board

BLOUNTVILLE — Any chance of Andy Hare getting a sixth year as principal of Sullivan East High School Patriots would depend on further "conversations," according to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. "I will continue having conversations. I respect the comments that have been made," Rafalowski said after...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

John William Jenkins

JOHNSON CITY - John William Jenkins, 42, of Johnson City passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was a native of Chesapeake, Virginia and graduated from Deep Creek High School in 1998. John was raised by his loving grandparents and was a son of the late William Harvey Jenkins. He was a devoted Christian and a member of the Hawthorne Covenant Church of the Brethren. John was known for his big heart and love for his family and friends. No matter what, he always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. John enjoyed family gatherings, fishing, and collecting movies. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Hester Jenkins and an aunt, Melba Renzi.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

E. Martin Wright Jr.

KINGSPORT - Martin Wright passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born July 11, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee. He is a proud graduate of Science Hill High School and served in the United States Army upon graduation. Following his military service, he attended East Tennessee State University receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Education and Master’s Degree in Administration. He began teaching at Brookside Elementary School in 1968 and assisted in chartering the Sullivan County Education Association. He also served on the board of the Sullivan County Teachers Credit Union. He retired in June of 2010 from Sullivan County Schools where he served as Supervisor of Instructional Materials for 34 years. He also served as the Executive Secretary for the Tennessee Association of School Business Officials for 22 years. He is a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, boss, and friend.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

James "Popidy" Allen Day

James “Popidy” Allen Day died Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus. He was an active member of Cornerstone Church for many years. Jim was born June 9, 1938, in Rogersville, Tennessee. He was the only child of the late Earl and Katherine Smith Day of Church Hill, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Church Hill High School and continued his education at East Tennessee State University receiving a bachelor’s degree in business. He retired as the National Sales Manager for Bama Foods.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carolyn Rose (Burrell) Pless

ELIZABETHTON - Carolyn Rose (Burrell) Pless, age 92, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Ivy Hall Nursing Home in Elizabethton. Carolyn was born in Elizabethton on April 16, 1930 to the late Earl Lee and Pauline (Ferguson) Burrell. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Herman Pless; and her daughter, Marilynn (Pless) Barker.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

