Robert (Bob) William Stokes, 89, was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away May 9, 2022. We lost him suddenly and are incredibly heart broken. He was still so vibrant and full of life. His compassion and kindness was unmatched and something we’ll always remember. His support and unconditional love for his children. grandchildren and beautiful bride of 60 years, his wife and our Mom, never wavered. You felt it. Always.

WHEAT RIDGE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO