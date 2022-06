Wireless audio for the home has been with us for some time. However, speakers that use Wi-Fi streaming as an alternative to Bluetooth have grown over the last few years. One of Wi-Fi's biggest selling features is the ability to control music in a multiroom environment, with the added bonus that almost all Wi-Fi speakers also offer voice control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple's Siri. This allows you to request a song and it plays back on the same, great-sounding speaker. For more on this, don't miss CNET's guide to the best smart speakers.

