ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Fight Night best bets, picks and parlay for today’s card

By Erich Richter
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QTpXn_0g0R5EDh00

UFC Fight Night is back Saturday with main eventers Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

The UFC Fight Night prelims start at 1 p.m. ET. with the main card at 4 p.m. ET. The entire card is on ESPN+.

Quick update on the record for UFC picks followers

  • Current record on straight bets: 11-5 with average odds of just over +213!
  • Backers are profiting 23.0 units since 3/19.
  • We have only had two losing weeks and have had straight weeks in the green!
  • The parlay is just 2-5 but is still profiting 6.0 units.

All odds were accurate at the time of writing. Good luck!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IM6he_0g0R5EDh00
Alexander Volkov
Zuffa LLC

New to MMA betting? Read our, ultimate guide to betting on the UFC

UFC Fight Night best bets Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

The big man! Volkov has an opportunity after a submission loss to Tom Aspinall. Heavyweight kickboxer Rozenstruik is a fighter with ferocious power but not much else.

Rozenstruik can’t grapple or put together volumes of strikes to eke out decisions. Volkov is great at distance management and averages 4.83 significant strikes landed per minute. This is much better than Rozenstruik who averages 2.80 significant strikes landed, per UFCStats .

Volkov could get flash KO’d, but that is not worth a bet here. He has only been knocked out by Derrick Lewis in the UFC and Rozenstriuk has not proven to be that level of a contender.

Look for Volkov to get back on track here.

Best bet : Volkov wins by decision +200 ( Caesars )

Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

Has anyone been following this saga? Askar Mozharov had a 25-11 record a few days ago but has had wins taken away and a loss added. As of Friday, Mozharov is 19-12 in his professional career.

This has been a problem in fighting for years — fighters padding their records with cupcake opponents overseas. Sherdog even went as far to call this Mozharov a fraud for doing so. The Ukrainian fighter lost a fight in TitanFC in the first round to Cristian Torres who has a career 15-12 record. Menifield is a different animal.

Mozharov calls himself, “The Ukrainian Conor McGregor” but is being crucified in the MMA media this week. Inexplicably, this line opened at -140/+120, further showing that oddsmakers don’t really know how to line MMA when odds first open up.

Since the drama with Mozharov’s record and such, Menifield has moved as high as -250 and could be -350 by fight time. Menifield to win in under 2.5 rounds is +104 on PointsBet, which is an incorrect line.

Most other sportsbooks have Menifield in under 1.5 rounds at -150. Here, we get an extra round and a better value by 11.08% in implied odds. This is the best bet on the card by a wide margin.

Best bet : Menifield wins in under 2.5 rounds +104 ( PointsBet )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LeGBr_0g0R5EDh00
Alonzo Menifield
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
UFC Fight Night parlay +1130: Menifield wins in round 1 or 2 (-125) + Volkov/Rozenstruik starts round 3 (-235) + Tony Gravely wins by decision (+250) + Blanchfield/Aldrich GTD (-270)

+1130 on today’s UFC Fight Night parlay is a good-looking bet. This was placed on FanDuel Sportsbook using their UFC parlay insurance promotion. With a max of $25, if one bet loses, you will get the entire bet back in a free bet. A few notes before we get started:

  • Tony Gravely is a phenomenal wrestler, averaging 6.76 takedowns per 15 minutes. Munhoz is a solid fighter in his own right but could be too content to sit on his back and hunt for submissions. The worst strategy in MMA does nothing but lose minutes and rounds.
  • Erin Blanchfield and JJ Aldrich are the first fight on the card. Two decision machines, Blanchfield hasn’t had a fight end inside the distance since 2020 when she was fighting for Invicta. The same can be said for Aldrich who has had five straight fights end in a decision and hasn’t had a fight end inside the distance since 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Blanchfield
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Jj Aldrich
Person
Cristian Torres
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#The Best Bet#Combat#Espn#Mma
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy