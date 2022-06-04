ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This high-quality knife set offers 16 tools for less than $4 a piece

Ready for an upcoming season of barbecues and pool parties? You can make sure you’re the host or hostess with the most(est) by stepping up your kitchen tools with the DEIK High Carbon Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set . This set includes everything you’ll need to slice and dice up the best meals, side dishes and desserts, and it can all be yours for the crazy low price of $49.99 — that’s less than $4 a piece! — for a very limited time.

Want to whip up a fruit salad or chop up some cheese for a charcuterie board? What about preparing meat for the grill? If you’re looking to upgrade your cooking prowess, a good knife set is a must-have. This DEIK Knife Set includes 16 pieces that will cover all your cutting tasks, all made from superior high carbon stainless steel. A blue coating technology also ensures that they’re secure and safe from rust, stains or pitting. Then the ergonomic handle makes sure you have a safe grip and that the knife won’t slip if your hands are wet.

DEIK High-Carbon Stainless Steel Knives (Set of 16) , $50, original price: $54

Curious what’s included? This comprehensive set includes a handy 8″ chef knife, an 8″ carving knife, an 8″ bread knife, an 8″ sharpening steel, a 6″ santoku knife, a 5″ utility knife, a 3.5″ paring knife, six 4.5″ steak knives, a 3.5″ peeler and 5″ scissors. And there’s also a sleek acrylic stand included to keep them all safe and secure in a stylish, space-efficient way. And unlike other boring knives, they come in a bright shade and add a pop of color to your countertop.

Stock up on the right kitchen tools to be a great chef this summer for a steal of a deal. Get the 16-piece DEIK High Carbon Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set for just $49.99 now.

Prices subject to change.

