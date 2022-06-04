Lake Vermilion Cultural Center presents ‘Midsummer in Norway’

TOWER — The Lake Vermilion Cultural Center (LVCC) will present the 10th Midsummer benefit, “Midsummer in Norway,” Saturday, June 18, at the Herb Lamppa Civic Center and in St. Mary’s Hall across the street from the Civic Center.

The event had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID concerns.

The evening begins at 4:30 p.m. with a silent auction followed by a Norwegian-themed dinner and a live auction led by Steve Solkela. The guest speaker is St. Louis County Commissioner Paul McDonald. Live auction items include stays in Lake Placid, New York; Lookout Mountain, Georgia; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; and California wine country. Some silent auction items include Minnesota Wild Tickets, 4 rounds of golf at the Wilderness Golf Course, and a sightseeing seaplane ride with Adventure Seaplanes.

After dinner a musical program will take place with the Midsummer Singers led by Janice Kimes, executive producer, music director, and narrator, and Larry Reynolds, rehearsal director. The Midsummer Singers include voices from the Twin Cities area and the Lake Vermilion area.

The featured soloists and musicians include local musician Steve Solkela; Hardanger fiddlers, Marlys and Robert Larsen and lyric soprano Linda Bajan, who will perform Grieg’s “Peer Gynt.” This year, for the first time, the program will be held in the auditorium at St. Mary’s Hall. While the space is still being renovated, the LVCC is excited to showcase the beautiful acoustics and stained-glass windows.

Tickets for the benefit are $75 and can be ordered online at the LVCC website: vermilionculturalcenter.org or by contacting Mary Batinich at malexbat@gmail.com for a written invitation. RSVP deadline is June 4.

The LVCC is a 501(c)(3) whose mission statement is: “The Lake Vermilion Cultural Center is dedicated to community enrichment through education and the arts by offering quality programming and providing opportunities

to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the area.” The LVCC has offered a continuing education program of over fifty presentations and has held many fundraising events to help renovate St. Mary’s Hall (the former St.Mary’s Episcopal Church) which is now located on the Main Street of Tower. When finished, this “architectural jewel will provide Tower, Lake Vermilion and the Range with a facility that will provide an auditorium, art gallery, library, reading room, and a place for weddings, reunions, dinners, dancing and other events.

The grounds of the LVCC will feature gardens and memorial benches. All the windows and many of the rooms and benches are designated in honor or in memory of loved ones.

A few major spaces of the compound are still available for naming rights as part of the ongoing fundraising efforts. In addition, there are benches that can be underwritten in honor and memory of a loved one and will be around the grounds of the LVCC.

If you cannot attend the benefit, you can donate towards the renovation of St. Mary’s Hall at vermilionculturalcenter.org.