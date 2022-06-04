ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, TN

Seven selected for GCHS Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022

By Tyler Brown
Grundy County Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grundy County High School Sports Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2022 on Monday, naming seven to be inducted at its annual banquet in August. Jimmy Rogers, Craig Lewis, Teri Winton, James “Duper” Ladd, Jamie Ruehling, David Lowrie and the 1969-70 girls’ basketball team will become the eighth class...

