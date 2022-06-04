Full Game Kodiak vs North Pole High School Boys Baseball 2022

Kodiak’s Amy Canavan competes at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Tuesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. According to Alaska powerlifting coach Lindsay Knight, Canavan won four silver medals and was a perfect 9-for-9 on her lifts — deadlift, bench press and squat. Look for a complete story later this week in the KDM.
Clearly I'm a little bit late posting this, lol. I'm getting some quick editing practice in, making a short videos, so that I can be faster this summer making videos. I have a feeling this summer is going to be a good one here on Kodiak Island! We have family and friends coming for vacation and I want to be quick but somewhat good at making a video of their trip. Practice, practice, practice!
Kodiak baseball and softball landed seven players on all-conference teams. Hunter Williams and Alex Holland were all-Southcentral Conference baseball selections, while Ashlyn Bolen, Shanoah Spear, Britney Llorente, Anastasia Solomon and Carlie Lee made the all-Northern Lights Conference team. BASEBALL. Junior Hunter Williams did it all for the Bears this season...
Kodiak softball’s season ended abruptly with a pair of losses in Friday’s bracket play at the Division II State Championships in Fairbanks. The Bears opened with a 5-2 defeat to Northern Lights Conference rival and were bounced with a 12-0 four-inning loss to Thunder Mountain. Kodiak, which started...
We had four days of amazing weather for Linda's first ever visit to Kodiak. I took her to some of my favorite places and she was able to see the wildlife, forage for wild plants, catch fish and help me cook amazing meals together! We even found some morel mushrooms! Thank you Linda for an awesome time!
After defeating Palmer in the game of the season, Kodiak baseball dropped its final two games to finish fifth at the Division II State Championships. In Friday’s semifinal game, the Bears were edged 5-4 by Petersburg and ended with a 10-0 loss to North Pole in Saturday’s third/fifth-place at Wasilla High School.
The commercial salmon fishing season in Kodiak opens tomorrow and George Timpke, the captain of the F/V Family Pride, was finishing up the final touches on the vessel on Tuesday. Since the start of May, Timpke has been preparing for the season, he said. Now that his net work is...
Staff from the Sun’aq Tribe, the Alutiiq Museum, the Kodiak Alutiiq dancers gathered with community members at the Kodiak City Cemetery to oversee the burial of four Alutiiq people whose remains had previously been taken off the island, according to a press release from the Alutiiq Museum. “We are...
Kodiak resident and U.S. House of Representative-hopeful Mike Milligan is hoping to do well in the upcoming special election, but he’s not holding his breath, he said. Milligan is one of 48 people running to fill the late Rep. Don Young’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, and 31 people are vying for the following full term in the House.
The Borough Assembly approved a budget for the 2023 fiscal year at its meeting on Thursday. The Kodiak Island Borough’s projected revenues and expenses are both $6.9 million, according to documents in the meeting agenda packet. The budget that was approved is different from ones that had been presented...
