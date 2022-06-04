Crash causes heavy delays along Route 6 in Eastham

DENNIS PORT – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side in Dennis. The crash happened just after noon Wednesday on Main Street (Route 28) by Barbo’s Furniture. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. Route 28 was closed betwern Upper County Road and Sea Street until the scene was cleared. Dennis Police are […] The post Crash leaves vehicle on side in Dennis Port appeared first on CapeCod.com.
EASTHAM – A three-vehicle crash caused delays for the evening commute in Eastham. The crash happened about 5 PM on Route 6 at Samoset Road. Several people were evaluated at the scene but no serious injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.
An osprey nest atop a utility pole caught fire Wednesday morning knocking out power to a neighborhood in Falmouth. Video by Phil via Cape Cod Incidents
FALMOUTH – A brush fire had started to burn an awning of a clothing store in Falmouth. Firefighters rushed to Maxwell & Company at 200 Main Street about 7 PM Saturday and quickly doused the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
YARMOUTH – On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at approximately 7:40 PM, the Yarmouth Police Department received a report of a hit and run crash. The reporting party stated he observed a white truck strike another vehicle and continued traveling on Highbank Road. The caller was able to provide responding officers with a picture of the […]
BREWSTER – Two vehicles collided leaving one of them in its side in Brewster. The crash happened about 6:45 PM on Long Pond Road at Old Long Pond Road. Firefighters assisted the driver of the overturned vehicle from the car. No serious injuries were reported. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
EASTHAM – A man was seriously injured after an incident in Eastham. According to reports, the victim may have been struck by a heavy object at a location in the 400 block of McKoy Road about 9:30 AM Monday. The victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to […]
NAHANT, Mass. — A woman who was pulled from a pool in Nahant has died, a spokesperson for the police and fire departments said. Emergency crews responded to the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive woman. The woman, 22 years old, was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.
An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a single-car crash in Falmouth, Massachusetts on Saturday. Calls were first made to Falmouth police around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, reporting a car operating erratically in the area of Edgewater Drive East and Hampden Road in town that struck several mailboxes before it crashing into a utility pole and tree.
SANDWICH – A man was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly falling about 20 feet from a ladder. The incident happened at a residence on Telbin Drive around 9:30 AM. Rescuers took the victim to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.
DIGHTON — Fire Chief Christopher Maguy and Police Chief Robert MacDonald report that the Dighton Police and Fire Departments are actively responding to a fatal crash at the intersection of Main and Elm Streets. At 8:06 p.m., Dighton Police and Fire were dispatched to the intersection of Main and...
Officials have released the names of two people that were killed in Massachusetts Friday after the vehicle they were traveling in hit a deer. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:50 a.m., Troopers assigned to the State Police-Concord Barracks responded to a crash involving an SUV that had struck a deer on I-495 northbound in Chelmsford at the 87.5 mile marker. The SUV subsequently veered into the median, went airborne, and struck several trees.
BOSTON -- A Lynn man is facing multiple charges, including operating under the influence, after he allegedly hit a pedestrian on Storrow Drive and drove off, Massachusetts State Police say. Brandon Jennings, 22, of Marlboro, was walking on Storrow Drive near the off-ramp to the Tobin Bridge and Interstate 93 north when he was hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. State Police said another driver witnessed the crash and followed the suspect's car after it drove off. That led police to an apartment building in Lynn. Miguel Rodriguez, 36, of Lynn, was walking around in the parking...
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that At 12:29 PM, officers were dispatched to the area of Seacoast Shores Blvd. for a report of an erratic vehicle striking multiple mailboxes. While officers were in route to the area a second caller reported the vehicle had struck a utility pole and tree in the area of Edgewater Dr. East and Hampden Rd. Falmouth Fire and Rescue arrived on scene moments before police and began to render medical aid to the single male occupant of the vehicle. He was transported to Falmouth Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Falmouth Police and the Mass State Police Collision Anaylsis and Reconstruction Section (CARS).
DENNIS – A man suffered serious injuries after reportedly falling out of a tree in Dennis. The incident happened shortly after 3 PM on Whittier Drive. The victim was rushed to Barnstable Municipal airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
COTUIT – Cotuit firefighters put out a small fire at a home in Cotuit Saturday afternoon. The fire reportedly broke out in solar panels on the roof of a home in the 1100 block of Santuit-Newtown Road. No injuries were reported. The fire was confined to the solar panels with no damage to the house. […]
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - South Shore firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Crescent Street in Duxbury Sunday morning, according to the Duxbury Fire Department. At approximately 2:34 a.m., firefighters arrived at the scene and noted “extensive damage” to the house. One of the home owners was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation, according to officials.
DIGHTON — Police and fire officials are on the scene of a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Dighton. The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Elm St, according to officials. The crash “involved a vehicle and two motorcycles” according to a...
A Fall River man has been killed in a motorcycle crash that took place on Friday. According to Dighton Police and Fire, at 8:06 p.m., Dighton Police and Fire were dispatched to the intersection of Main and Elm Streets for a report of a crash. Upon arrival, first responders determined that the crash, which involved a vehicle and two motorcycles, had resulted in a fatality.
