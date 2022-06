Last September, 60-year-old Diane Pendleton had an experience she could have never imagined happening — she underwent minimally-invasive heart surgery at MyMichigan Medical Center Midland. Thanks to her successful procedure, Pendleton was able to embark on a boating trip of a lifetime, which was only possible thanks to the extremely talented and compassionate team who cared for her.

