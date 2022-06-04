ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Whiteland Township, PA

Brazen Theft at Famous Footwear Caught on Camera

 4 days ago
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department is investigating an alleged theft from the Famous Footwear store located at 215 W. Lincoln Highway. Authorities state that on June 2, 2022, at 4:15 pm, West Whiteland...

Comments / 25

Laura Brooks
4d ago

Well I have come to the conclusion that the whole United States has been notified that the best place to steal in West Whiteland , Chester County!!!! This is twice in as many days that I have seen articles like this!!!! And I would be willing to bet 100.00$ that the only time these or any others are wearing masks are when they are stealing!!! So I would say the only disease they are protecting themselves is prison time!!!!!

13
Slappy Boots
3d ago

that's how they live their life they steal to make it they have the right just like everybody else to work to have the American dream but they choose to deal in drugs and weapons and to steal from stores and they're going to do anything they can to get what they want because they don't want to work 😮🤔

11
Kris Fallon
4d ago

This is what happens when you decide not to charge for lower level crimes Their crimes just escalate to higher level crimes

19
$3,500 Stolen in Strong-Arm Robbery of Bensalem Walmart

BENSALEM, PA — The Bensalem Township Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured suspect in a Strong-Arm Robbery incident. Authorities state that on May 20, 2022, at 7:45 PM, the pictured suspect entered the Walmart located on Horizon Boulevard in Bensalem, Bucks County, and reportedly attempted to purchase two gift cards. During the transaction, the employee’s register opened, and the suspect pushed the employee out of the way and stole $3,500 in U.S. currency. The suspect was then observed operating the pictured newer model black Lexus sedan with a sunroof and possibly Florida registration.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Philadelphia Woman Arrested on Theft Charges in Chester County

WEST CHESTER, PA — A Philadelphia woman was arrested for theft by the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department on Tuesday. Jamie Turner, age 36, was arrested on June 7, 2022, on an active arrest warrant in connection to a theft that occurred at the Rite Aid on the 1500 block of West Chester Pike in Westtown Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania on May 5, 2022.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Maryland Woman Wanted for Theft in Pennsylvania

WEST CHESTER, PA — A woman from Northeast Maryland is wanted by the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department in connection to multiple thefts that occurred at the Giant Foods Store located at 1393 Dilworthtown Crossing in Thornbury Township, Chester County. Authorities state that an arrest warrant was issued for...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
City
Exton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
West Whiteland Township, PA
West Whiteland Township, PA
Crime & Safety
PA State Police Investigating Theft of Construction Tools

NEW LONDON TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of tools from a construction site. Authorities state that on June 3, 2022, at 8:15 am, Troopers from the Avondale Station responded to State Road in New London Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania for a reported theft. The victim, a 27-year-old male from Christiana, stated that an unknown perpetrator stole a 10ft metal siding brake (used to bend metal) and a Dewalt brand saw with its stand. The estimated value of the loss is $2,500.
NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP, PA
Lancaster Woman Arrested After Assaulting Police Officer

LANCASTER, PA — A resident of Lafayette Street in Lancaster has been arrested for assault and related offenses, announced the East Lampeter Township Police Department. Authorities state that on June 3, 2022, at approximately 6:24 am, East Lampeter Township Police Officer Tyler Auerbeck initiated a traffic stop on a blue 2021 Subaru Forrester in the 1900 block of Lincoln Hwy East for a speeding violation; the vehicle was clocked at 69 mph in a posted 35 mph zone. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as 40-year-old Elizabeth Jackson, and informing her of the purpose for the stop, Jackson became irate yelling profanities at the Officer.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Have You Seen Her? Help Police Locate This Wanted Person

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 31-year-old Davisha N. Caldwell who is wanted on an active Chester County Bench Warrant. Chester County Magisterial District Court 15-4-03 issued the warrant on May 26, 2022, in connection to Retail Theft...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
#Caught On Camera#Det
New Jersey Fugitive Arrested in Lancaster County

DENVER, PA — A man with an active arrest warrant out of Essex County, New Jersey has been arrested by the East Cocalico Township Police Department. Authorities state that 29-year-old Quincy Scott Key of Reading, Berks County, Pennsylvania was arrested after an incident that occurred on June 1, 2022. Officers had received a report of a disabled motorist flagging people down on Route 222 southbound at mile marker 45.4. When officers arrived to assist the motorist, they discovered the motorist had an active arrest warrant. Key was arrested and remanded to Lancaster County Prison to await extradition.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Police Investigate Potential Threat to Stetson Middle School

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department say they have investigated a potential threat to the Stetson Middle School, located at 1060 Wilmington Pike in West Chester. Authorities state that on June 6, 2022, Police received information from the West Chester Area School District about a...
WEST CHESTER, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Police Investigating Identity Theft in Warwick Township, Lancaster County

WARWICK, PA — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department say they recently investigated an incident of Identity Theft. Authorities state that on June 2, 2022, Northern Lancaster County responded to Pin Oak Drive in Warwick Township for a report of an identity theft incident. The victim reported that her Social Security number was being used by unauthorized persons. The victim stated that several days prior, she received two letters from a local bank. The first letter advised that she had declined overdraft charge protection. The second letter was from the same bank Fraud Department advising that an account was opened.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Brothers, Ewing Deli Workers Targeted In Deadly Double-Shooting: Prosecutor (UPDATE)

Two brothers and deli workers were targeted in a shooting at their Ewing workplace in which one of them did not survive, authorities said. Officers responding to the shooting report inside Priori’s Deli at 301 Hillcrest Ave. found the brothers with gunshot wounds around 6:10 a.m. on Monday, June 6, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release alongside local officials.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Man Steals Chicken Dinner from Chick-fil-A

Bensalem police said that they are looking to arrest one male who took food from the Chick=fil-A on Street Road. The theft happened on June 6 2022 about noon, which is lunch time. The male walked up to where food orders were being kept for delivery drivers and customers. He...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Former Philadelphia Congressman pleads guilty to election fraud charges

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced today that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia pleaded guilty to stuffing ballot boxes for Democrats in the 2014-18 Pennsylvania elections. The US Attorney’s office says Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
