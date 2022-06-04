Brazen Theft at Famous Footwear Caught on Camera

WARWICK, PA — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department say they recently investigated an incident of Identity Theft. Authorities state that on June 2, 2022, Northern Lancaster County responded to Pin Oak Drive in Warwick Township for a report of an identity theft incident. The victim reported that her Social Security number was being used by unauthorized persons. The victim stated that several days prior, she received two letters from a local bank. The first letter advised that she had declined overdraft charge protection. The second letter was from the same bank Fraud Department advising that an account was opened.

