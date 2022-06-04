Brazen Theft at Famous Footwear Caught on Camera

BENSALEM, PA — The Bensalem Township Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured suspect in a Strong-Arm Robbery incident. Authorities state that on May 20, 2022, at 7:45 PM, the pictured suspect entered the Walmart located on Horizon Boulevard in Bensalem, Bucks County, and reportedly attempted to purchase two gift cards. During the transaction, the employee’s register opened, and the suspect pushed the employee out of the way and stole $3,500 in U.S. currency. The suspect was then observed operating the pictured newer model black Lexus sedan with a sunroof and possibly Florida registration.
