Nashville, TN

Metro Police make catalytic converter theft arrest

 4 days ago
Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to the police officials, the 44-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday. His name is Donny Romines and he is now charged with aggravated assault, vandalism,...

Nashville News Hub

4 arrested, facing federal charges for robbing an ATM technician as he worked at a bank on Thompson Lane

Nashville, TENNESSEE – Metro Police said that all suspects were arrested and taken into custody Monday afternoon. MNPD officials said that all four individuals are from Texas and were later identified as 27-year-old Darius Dugas, 32-year-old Sashondre Dugas, 27-year-old Christopher Alton and 30-year-old Ladesion Riley, 30. This incident occurred...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Four charged in fatal Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested multiple suspects in a Midtown shooting that left a man dead inside his own apartment. Memphis police charged four people with first-degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting on North Claybrook. Police say all four suspects were found not far from where the crime happened. Kierra Carr, Trevion […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee troopers seize 44 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl during traffic stop

JACKSON, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports a trooper stopped a white GMC flatbed pulling a cargo trailer for a traffic violation on Monday. The driver informed the trooper that he was hired three days prior to transport the trailer and its contents from California to North Carolina to leave the trailer at a hotel and then return back to California. The driver cooperated with consent to search and the trooper searched the trailer finding old furniture wrapped in cellophane and a Volvo SUV covered in dust.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Body Cam Footage of Nashville Police Officers Confronting and Wound Gunman Inside Liquor Store

From Metro Police Department Two Nashville Police officers shot and wounded a 40-year-old gunman Thursday night during an exchange of gunfire inside Frugal MacDoogal liquor store on Division Street. Officers arrived on the scene less than three minutes after the man fought with the store’s security guard, who was fatally shot with his own pistol […] The post Body Cam Footage of Nashville Police Officers Confronting and Wound Gunman Inside Liquor Store appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Ongoing joint drug investigation leads to two arrests

Two Carroll County women are facing several drug charges following a multi-agency investigation. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 46-year-old Tara N. Smith and 60-year-old Cynthia G. Mayberry, both of Huntingdon, were arrested after officers searched a home on Hawkins Lane. Smith is charged with Possession of Schedule II with Intent...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WREG

Lyft driver killed in ambush ID’d as mother of 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of a rideshare driver and mother of six who was killed Friday says she was an unintended target of gunfire.  Her brother Willie Mitchell said someone shot and killed Dushaundra Lee Ward as she drove for Lyft Friday afternoon. He believes the passengers she picked up were the shooter’s targets when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WDEF

Troopers find major drug haul inside SUV engine block

JACKSON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee state troopers say they confiscated 44 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl in one traffic stop on Monday. But they had to work for it. A trooper pulled over a flatbed truck pulling a trailer on I-40 near Jackson in west Tennessee. The driver told...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

79-year-old shot during morning exercise at Westwood Park, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 79-year-old man was shot at a park in Westwood while he was exercising early Tuesday morning. Police say they responded to the shooting in Westwood Park on 810 Western Park Drive where they located one man injured. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Family members said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
newsleaderonline.com

Big Sandy man killed in Highway 70 wreck￼

A Big Sandy man died from injuries he received in a June 3 6:30 a.m. vehicle accident on Highway 70, west of Huntingdon. Stephen Carlyle, 59, was the victim in the four vehicle wreck. Three other people were involved in the wreck, but suffered no injuries, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol accident report.
BIG SANDY, TN
swark.today

Memphis man suspected in Jonesboro workplace shooting, killed by police

The Arkansas State Police is investigating a shooting incident involving multiple law enforcement officers of the Jonesboro Police Department, Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and state troopers. The officers were the targets of gunfire from a suspect who had shot a man earlier today at a Jonesboro rice mill. In...
JONESBORO, AR
westkentuckystar.com

Murray Police find vehicle involved in hit-and-run incident

Murray Police report that they have found the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident Saturday night. They say the white van pictured was not involved with the hit-and-run situation. No other information is being released at this time. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Murray Police Department is asking for information about a...
MURRAY, KY
WHAS 11

Police: Ky. man used hidden gun to kill deputy after arrest

MURRAY, Ky. — A Kentucky man who fatally shot a sheriff’s deputy last month used a handgun that he had kept hidden after being arrested, state police said. The man pulled out the gun and shot Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash after asking to be taken outside for a smoke break, police said.
MURRAY, KY
neareport.com

54 Arrested in Osceola Joint Operation

Osceola, Ark. – A press release from the state prosecuting attorney’s office detailed a massive police operation Friday in Osceola resulting in dozens of arrest. On Friday, June 3 in Osceola, local, district, and state law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 54 people. The Osceola Police Department (20 officers), the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department (17 deputies), the Arkansas State Police (23 agents), and the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force (ten agents) saturated the city of about 7,000 citizens and yielded these results:
OSCEOLA, AR
WREG

‘It took me to my knees:’ Who killed Mallory Morgan?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lyndsay Pittman held back tears as she described the day she found out her friend and coworker had been murdered. Memphis Police said Mallory Morgan, 27, was shot in the parking lot of the Tuscany Midtown Place Apartments on May 12 just after midnight. “It was a shock. I just couldn’t believe […]
MEMPHIS, TN
