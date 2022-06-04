ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Katy Perry and Russell Brand’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Life imitating art. Katy Perry first met ex-husband Russell Brand while filming a romantic scene for his 2010 film, Get Him to the Greek .

"When he was filming Get Him to the Greek , I did a cameo with him. My scene called for me to make out with him ," the "Firework" singer told Glamour in 2010 about working with the British comedian two years earlier. "And on the way down the stairs after the scene, I was hopping like a bunny. I hop like a bunny when I'm happy — I get a bit childlike. He gives me the Christmas Eve jitters."

While the scene was ultimately cut from the movie — with Perry explaining to MTV in June 2010 that "it seemed too ... literal" if they included the kiss — their interaction gave her the courage to make the first move when Brand was onstage at the VMAs the following year . "I was 25, 30 feet away from him. And I threw the bottle straight at him. Hit him smack dab on the head," Perry told Esquire in July 2010. "Can you imagine the horrible feeling he had, when he was used to getting everything he wanted? I was like, 'You've met your match.'"

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star reflected on the moment in an interview with Metro around the same time: "I was really annoyed but when she came up to me she was so mouthy, smart and cocky, it made me really interested. ... I didn’t feel like I had a choice. It didn’t feel like a decision. It was just really natural. It just felt like we were mates ."

After a whirlwind romance, the duo announced their engagement in January 2010, just four months after they began dating, and tied the knot during a Hindu ceremony in India in October of that year. "[Marriage is] at once the most mundane and spectacular thing in the world," Brand told Details magazine in March 2011. "There are a lot of areas where I’ve simply relinquished decision-making. It really does make my mates laugh, though."

However, their relationship seemingly ended just as quickly as it began, with the England native announcing in December 2011 that they had decided to call it quits after just over one year of marriage. “Sadly, Katy and I are ending our marriage,” Brand said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “I’ll always adore her and I know we’ll remain friends."

In July 2012, the Arthur star explained that while he "loved [Perry] so much," he ultimately realized that their relationship just wasn't working. "I was really, really in love with her, but it was difficult to see each other," he said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show at the time. " We were together when it was right to be together , and when it wasn't we worked it out ... It was a lovely relationship ... It mostly didn't work for practical reasons ... We did work it out, she's happy, I'm happy."

The American Idol judge, meanwhile, was less kind about the end of their relationship , telling Vogue in June 2013 that Brand ended things over text. "At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, 'I can’t handle the equalness,'" Perry said at the time.

The twosome did eventually find their happy endings, though. In 2015, Brand reconciled with his on-again, off-again partner, Laura Gallagher . He and the Scottish blogger tied the knot two years later and they share two daughters: Mabel, 5, and Peggy, 3. Perry, for her part, began dating Orlando Bloom in January 2016 and the Lord of the Rings star proposed on Valentine's Day 2018. They welcomed a baby girl, Daisy Dove , in August 2020.

Keep scrolling to relive Brand and Perry's whirlwind romance:

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo’s Relationship Timeline: The Ultra-Private Hallmark Couple Secretly Welcomed a Baby

So secretive! Hallmark stars Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo have kept their romance quiet over the years, so fans were shocked when the couple announced that they welcomed a baby. "Our hearts are full," the Supergirl actress captioned a photo of their newborn grabbing both parents' fingertips on Sunday, June 5. "Welcome baby M ♥️." […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Cara Delevingne, JoJo Siwa and More Stars Celebrate Pride 2022: See the Photos

So proud! JoJo Siwa, Cara Delevingne and more celebrities are going all out in honor of this month’s Pride celebrations. “BE WHAT YOU BE!!!🏳️‍🌈 best day @wehocity PRIDE PARADE ❤️🙏🏼 so honored to be WeHo’s “Next Gen Pride Icon” 🌈,” the Dance Moms alum, 19, gushed via Instagram on Monday, June 6, sharing snaps from her parade float. Siwa publicly came out as […]
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Brand
Person
Orlando Bloom
Person
Katy Perry
Us Weekly

Lizzo and Boyfriend Myke Wright’s Relationship Timeline

It's about damn time! Lizzo and Myke Wright may keep certain details about their relationship private — but the singer has offered sweet glimpses at their connection. "Ima boss ass bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch💅🏾 #FYC," Lizzo captioned a compilation of photos via Instagram from her red carpet debut with Wright in June […]
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek#Glamour#British#Mtv
Us Weekly

Celebrity Couples Who Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together

It wouldn’t be a Hallmark Channel movie without chemistry between the two leads … and sometimes the love isn’t just onscreen! Three years after Carlos and Alexa PenaVega wed in 2014, they starred in the made-for-TV film Enchanted Christmas. The pair have gone on to costar in their own Hallmark Channel movie franchise, Picture Perfect […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Timeline

While Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey weren’t shy about hiding their love for each other during their romance, the twosome called it quits less than two years into their relationship. The model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged photos on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Star Jack Wagner’s Son Peter Breaks His Silence on Brother Harrison’s Death: ‘Always With You’

A brotherly bond. General Hospital star Jack Wagner's son Peter Wagner is breaking his silence following the death of his brother, Harrison — and he’s remembering the good times. Peter, 31, shared a carousel of throwback photos via his Instagram on Wednesday, June 8, of the memories he shared with younger brother Harrison over the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Kristin Cavallari Reacts to Jay Cutler Celebrating Their Divorce Settlement: ‘I’ve Been Partying for 2 Years Straight’

Time to rejoice? Kristin Cavallari isn’t fazed by estranged husband Jay Cutler’s recent remarks about how he celebrated their divorce settlement. “I’ve been partying for two years straight,” the 35-year-old designer told TMZ on Monday, June 6, when asked about the exes’ ongoing divorce drama. The Uncommon James founder noted that she wasn’t “going to […]
NFL
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet, Birthday ‘Added Some Light’ Amid Canceled Platinum Jubilee Appearances

Royal introductions! Queen Elizabeth II met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, for the first time during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Us Weekly confirms. “Harry and Meghan visited the queen at Windsor Castle with Lilibet and Archie," a source tells Us exclusively. The visit came as the 96-year-old monarch canceled several events, even though she […]
WORLD
Us Weekly

The Royal Family: Get to Know the Next Generation

The British royal family just keeps growing — and each new arrival comes with more adorable moments no one should miss! Queen Elizabeth II’s first great-grandchild, Savannah Anne Kathleen, was born in December 2010 to Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and his now-estranged wife, Autumn. The eldest of the royal family’s youngest generation became a big sister in March 2012 when Isla […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

148K+
Followers
18K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy