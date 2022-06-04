Sedro-Woolley Blast From the Past returns in full force

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Friday marked the first day of Sedro-Woolley’s three-day Blast From the Past.

The Metcalf Street vendor fair continues from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Local artisans selling candles, home decor and more will be featured throughout the weekend.

The Blast of Color 5K Fun Run/Walk will start at 10 a.m. today, followed by live music and games at Hammer Heritage Square.

A vintage car show will take place at 8 a.m. Sunday.

After canceling the event in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce hosted a smaller version of the event last year, but attendance was low due to poor weather, said chamber Events and Membership Coordinator Monique Brigham.

“We’re excited to get everyone back together,” Brigham said. “Come on down and experience the music and the fun.”

A full event schedule can be found on the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce website.