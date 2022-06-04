ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Tables with a view

By Linda Falkenstein
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese days there’s outdoor dining here, there and everywhere. But you want something specific. The old-timey feel of lunch on the porch. Watching boats drift by on a river while you snack and sip. Or feeling cool amid lush greenery on a hot day. We have the options....

Three for the picnic blanket

Madison is moving towards its most seductive time of year, when the lakes glisten and the sun hangs in a languid sky. Early summer is the time for al fresco dining, whether at Concerts on the Square, a lakeshore lunch, or a backyard barbeque. Selecting wines for these situations can...
A redesigned Glenway

Theran Steindl says he was called “every name in the book.”. In redesigning and overhauling Glenway, the municipal golf course located at the corner of Speedway and Mineral Point roads on the near west side, over the past year, Steindl, the city’s golf operations supervisor, and his crew took out some big trees. The neighbors were not happy.
'I don’t know how to cook small'

Nisa, 51, and Freddie, “mid-50s,” own and operate Sista’s Chicken & Fish, a food trailer serving in Madison since the spring of 2020. They were married in 1999 and have four children. Nisa exudes an easygoing warmth that is not at all surprising from someone who has worked as a child care provider for nearly 30 years. Freddie has a gentle disarming laugh.They both are passionate about cooking, and the enthusiasm that they project when talking about menu development is infectious. Family is central to both their personal and professional lives — Sista’s Chicken and Fish is staffed entirely by family members. They set up at various places around town, and are reliable fixtures on Fridays in the Labor Temple parking lot on South Park Street.
Lapping the lagoon

A kayak and canoe are docked on the banks of the Tenney Park lagoon near the John Wall Family Pavilion. By the boats a family of four is working on some crepe paper decorations and a congratulatory sign in preparation for competing in the Tenney Lap. This casual boat race...
Training the next generation of journalists

This month we welcome our new intern, Christy Klein, to the pages of Isthmus. Christy just completed her first year at UW-Madison in the journalism school’s master’s degree program, commonly referred to as the “pro-track.”. An education major as an undergrad, Christy worked as a teacher for...
