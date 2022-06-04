ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

David Sedaris, David Duchovny, Pop-Up Magazine, more: 14 Oregon literary events

By Amy Wang
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some big names will be in town this week — yes, actually in town, for in-person events. Humorist and essayist David Sedaris presents his latest book, “Happy-Go-Lucky,” with opening act Cindy House. 2 p.m. June 4, Powell’s Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, 3415 S.W. Cedar Hills Blvd.,...

The Oregonian

Shakespeare’s works and fantastical musicals dominate Oregon’s summer theater season

Summer doesn’t necessarily mean fewer live theater options – you just have to know where to look. In addition to highlighting the top picks in the Portland area, we’ve widened our reach to Ashland and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. (It’s a strong season defined by fantastical musicals and tempestuous tyrants.) We also dish up the latest on Portland’s Shakespeare-in-the-parks scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Star of 'The X Files' speaks at Powell's Books

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fans of award-winning actor David Duchovny had the chance to meet him in Oregon this week, but not because of a new movie. Duchovny promoted his new book at Powell's Books in Beaverton on June 8. Duchovny is best known for playing FBI agent Fox Mulder,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s 35 best patios and rooftop bars for outdoor dining this summer

After a roller coaster spring filled with dazzling sun breaks mid-week and soggy weather at the weekends, Portlanders will be more eager than ever to get outdoors. Here, we’ve gathered our 35 favorite places to eat and drink al fresco throughout the metro area, including plant-filled patios, bustling beer gardens and rooftop bars with stunning views. As always, check social media for current hours.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Celebrity Chef Justin Sutherland Is Opening a Sandwich Shop in Portland

When Top Chef alum and Taste the Culture host Justin Sutherland visits a new city, one of the first priorities is scoping out a good egg sandwich. He’ll ask hotel clerks and bartenders for their favorites. He’ll prioritize a visit to Black Seed Bagels when in New York. And, historically, when visiting Portland, he’s popped into Kenny & Zuke’s for breakfast.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Too early to tell how June 2022 plays out in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are definitely not cooking to start the month of June. It’s been a slow start this year as far as finding a taste of summer. The warmest day so far came in at 81 degrees. That is no big deal at all because...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s Central Coast

Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
OREGON STATE
Lincoln Report

3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Planetary Conjunction A Nice Touch of Strange New Worlds for Washington - Oregon Coast

(Astoria, Oregon) – Something truly different and remarkable is headed for the skies above the Oregon coast and Washington coast. In fact, it's here now but just in its early stages. A special planetary alignment takes place throughout June in this coastal region. Five planets will be making a stellar show, with Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn all in conjunction just before dawn. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: the planetary conjunction above Manzanita)
ASTORIA, OR
Quench Your Adventure

Blueberry Picking in Mount Hood, Oregon

Quench Your AdventureWhat did I do in between teaching classes today?. I went blueberry picking. All we did was walk from our RV to the rows and rows of blueberries. We picked over ten pounds of fresh blueberries right off the bushes here in Oregon. With breathtaking views of Mount Hood. Super thankful for a safe and gorgeous place to sleep overnight. Thank you to @harvesthosts & @montavonsberries. One of our favorite Boondocking spots that we ever got while full time RV living was located in beautiful Parkdale, Oregon between Hood River and Mt. Hood.
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s South Coast, from Coos Bay to Brookings

Frozen-in-time dinosaurs, a private zoo, and Captain Kirk reward those who make the big drive. The largest city on the coast, Coos Bay and its environs lure with tiny charms, starting with North Bend’s Itty-Bitty Inn, a five-room wonder built in 1950 and redone in the past decade with sci-fi and midcentury vibes. In the Tiki Lounge room, a Martin Denny record is ready to drop on a turntable that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, though the swooping Space Age ashtray is for display only. A John Wayne poster looks out on the Oregon Trail room, and Ensign Rizzo appears to be holding your towels in the Star Trek room. Bikes, helmets, and crabbing gear are available to borrow, Atari systems are available for rent, and innkeeper Rik Villareal is at the ready to shuttle mountain bikers up Whiskey Run or recommend a great breakfast spot. (Hint: it’s Grounds Café, in the back of Books by the Bay, an airy, well-organized shop stocking new and used titles.)
987thebull.com

Oregon Records 13 More COVID-19 Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – 316 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19. 26 of those patients are in the ICU. The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 1,100 new cases and 13 more virus-related deaths.
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Midcentury Chalet in the Treetops Is Polished to a Shine in Highlands Crest

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: an absolute showstopper perched high above town. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Intricate to Absolutely Deserted on Oregon Coast: Nesika, Bob Creek, Neptune, Hug Point, Oceanside

(Oregon Coast) – So much of the fun of a jaunt to the Oregon coast comes from making those big discoveries that make even bigger impressions: the jaw-dropping finds of something new and wild that simply fills you with delight. Encountering a mysterious sea cave, beach spot full of fantastic shapes, or maybe a sandy expanse that is off the beaten path and completely bereft of other souls. (Above: Nesika Beach near Gold Beach. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OCEANSIDE, OR
