Sedro-woolley, WA

Wesley Bell Ringers to perform in Sedro-Woolley

By Skagit Valley Herald staff
 4 days ago
The Wesley Bell Ringers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Central United Methodist Church, 1013 Polte Road, Sedro-Woolley, as part of their 56th annual Summer Concert Tour.

The group, founded as a music ministry in 1963 of Christ United Methodist Church in Salt Lake City, features 20 teenage ringers playing more than 150 handbells and handchimes. The director is Katie Lay.

The concert will feature Bach’s transcription of Vivaldi’s Allegro from Concerto in A Minor, “Pure Imagination” from the movie “Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” and selections from noted handbell composers and arrangers.

The group has performed in every state and all but one of the Canadian provinces, at the U.S. Capitol, Mount Rushmore and Disneyland and has been the featured group at numerous handbell festivals. It has performed at the National Music Educators convention and with the The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square (formerly known as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir).

Admission is free. A freewill offering will be taken. For more information, visit thewesleybellringers.com.

– Submit Religion in the Area information for special events in the life of your church to Religion desk, Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98273. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.

