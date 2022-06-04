ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

“Best Of” for Fall sports this morning on the Sports Connection & I70sports.com

Cover picture for the articleWe will hand out the “Best Of” awards from...

Altamont Indians have strong Shootout, fall to Carterville in Championship Game

After going 3-0 on Day One, the Altamont Indians were able to roll to a strong day on Tuesday, too. The Altamont Indians started off the day with a win over Newton before falling to Carterville in their second game of the day. In the tournament phase, Altamont defeated Flannagan-Cornell in the quarterfinals and then the Vandals in the semifinals before falling to Carterville in the championship game. So, Altamont goes 6-2 in the shootout with Carterville being the only team they lost to.
ALTAMONT, IL

