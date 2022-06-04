Hudson River levels to be lowered

New York State's weekly tally of COVID cases went up 15% last week, but the list of counties deemed "high risk" is dropping. In the Capital Region, Columbia and Schoharie counties are now in the "low risk" category. Fifty-four counties in New York were deemed "high risk" a week ago....
Lake George is buzzing once again with the sounds of thousands of motorcycles. Americade is back. After a cancelled 2020 and postponed event in 2021, the event is finally back to normal for the first time since COVID. Thousands of motorcycles and tens of thousands of people are filling the...
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The Saratoga County Department of Public Works has announced a section of highway CR-34 (Northern Pines Road) from US Rt. 9 to Waller Road will be closed from June 21 until approximately June 24. The road is being closed for a culvert replacement.
WILLSBORO, N.Y. — Residents in Essex County and Franklin County said they are feeling the hole in their wallet from high gas prices. Despite New York state's current tax suspension, which saves drivers sixteen cents per gallon. "It seems like [the prices] have gone up," said Sophie Janeway, a...
SARATOGA SPRINGS - The Yaddo Gardens in Saratoga Springs are back open to the public. They were shut down for two years because of the pandemic. The gardens are the only part of the Yaddo grounds open to the public. The gardens are typically among the most popular attractions in...
The invasive spongy moth is causing headaches for residents in Saratoga Springs who can’t seem to rid their properties of the fuzzy larvae. They're seen crawling on homes, garages, and falling from trees.
What's that sound, roaring through the mountains along the edge of Lake George? The bikers are descending upon the village in droves once again. This week is Americade season - returning to its usual spot on the calendar for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
LAKE GEORGE - Americade is now underway in Lake George. The sounds of motorcycles are already roaring on the village's streets, with the festival returning to its traditional schedule. The pandemic caused America to be called off in 2020. Last year, it was postponed until September. More than 50,000 riders...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington waterfront has long been home to a ferry terminal, but the crossing to Port Kent, New York, hasn’t run for three seasons and officials now say they have no immediate plans to bring it back. The last direct service from Burlington to New...
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill today to allow underutilized hotel space to convert to permanent housing. The new law allows hotels that are located within four hundred feet of areas that allow residential use, to operate as permanent spaces. "As New York's housing crisis continues...
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The cities of Albany, Schenectady and Troy have announced a financial settlement against a large mortgage lender that’s being seen as one victory in a larger ongoing battleagainst so-called Zombie Properties. The settlement involves 18 vacant properties spanning across Albany, Schenectady and Troy with more than 500 code violations between them. 7 […]
When was the last time you had your dryer vent cleaned?. According to the National Fire Protection Association, dryer fires are responsible for seven deaths, 344 civilian injuries, and $233 million in property damage annually. Locally owned and operated Dryer Vent Wizard of Southeast Saratoga and Northeast Schenectady provides services...
Will apartments and townhouses be built on the Wilton Mall land? A vote has moved the plans closer to approval but some residents highly oppose them. Paramount Development is teaming up with mall giant Macerich to hopefully bring more customers to the Wilton Mall in Saratoga. They have a plan to build up to four hundred townhouses and apartments at Wilton Mall according to the Albany Business Review.
During the summer of 2022, Boralex Hydro Operations will need to temporarily lower water levels on the Hudson River upstream of the Glens Falls/South Glens Falls Route 9 Bridge. Routine dam maintenance will require reducing water levels up to eight feet.
New York State Police handed out more than 13,000 tickets during Memorial Day weekend. Police set up sobriety checkpoints, beefed up DWI patrols and ticketed distracted drivers. Troopers arrested 213 people for DWI and investigated 808 crashes. Here in the Capital Region, more than 860 tickets were issued overall during...
If you thought Lyme disease was concerning, wait until you hear about the latest tick threat to hit the Hudson Valley. The Center for Disease Control has classified the lone star tick as a "concern" for residents of the Hudson Valley. Named for the white dot on its back, just one bite from the lone star can give victims a strange and possibly deadly affliction.
ALBANY - Hundreds of cockroaches were released Tuesday inside Albany City Court. The court says four people were being arraigned for an arrest at the state Capitol, when a defendant began recording inside. The court say they were told to stop. That’s when a fight escalated and the roaches were released from plastic containers.
Comments / 0