Hudson River levels to be lowered

Will apartments and townhouses be built on the Wilton Mall land? A vote has moved the plans closer to approval but some residents highly oppose them. Paramount Development is teaming up with mall giant Macerich to hopefully bring more customers to the Wilton Mall in Saratoga. They have a plan to build up to four hundred townhouses and apartments at Wilton Mall according to the Albany Business Review.

WILTON, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO