William H. Freeman

Jaimie, age 35, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. She was a resident of Lafayette, LA. Jaimie was an extremely hard worker, whether it was at her job or on the farm back home she always gave it her all. She was a strong and independent person who loved fixing or building things. From the time she was little she loved to learn as much as she could, just so she could do it by herself. Jaimie would go out of her way to help others, especially her family. She took great pride in doing things to help her family and even strangers in need. Jaimie was a collector of things, be it tools, bags, or funny hats, she had lots of what she loved. She was the definition of perseverance with a truly kind soul. Jaimie was a remarkable woman and one of a kind who will be forever missed.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO