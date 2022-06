LINCOLN, Neb.- Governor Pete Ricketts announced Nebraska’s participation in the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families. Nebraska is one of 35 states taking part in the initiative from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will be the lead agencies on the program. The two-year initiative will identify gaps in care and drive enhancements to the state’s mental health services.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO