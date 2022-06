Being a DJ is not an easy task, while many music lovers think of getting into DJing as a child, not all of them can fulfil this dream. Even out of the ones who do, not a lot of people can successfully make their place in their music industry and end up playing for leisure or for friends. There is no harm in that, as people grow up, their aspirations change but what doesn't change is their love for music.

