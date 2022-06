Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation presents a summer of Movies Under the Stars. Bring lawn chairs, blankets — even use the bed of your truck — to see free movies. The season kicks off Monday, June 6 and runs through the week of June 27. Movies begin at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free for all ages. Concessions are sold. Visit Facebook to learn more or email lwright@murfreesborotn.gov.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO