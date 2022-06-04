One bold prediction for every Carolina Panthers draft pick in 2022

Following his official visit this past weekend in Tigertown, four-star safety Kylen Webb announced his verbal commitment to Clemson via Instagram on Wednesday. Webb is the fourth commit for the Tigers in three days following the first June official visit weekend for Dabo Swinney’s staff. The Sumner High School product out of Riverview, Florida is listed on 247Sports Composite as the No. 41 ranked athlete in the nation and the No. 88 ranked in the Sunshine State. Webb, a 6-foot-one, 180 pound safety, is set to be an early enrollee in January. Webb joins seven other commits in the Tiger’s 2023 recruiting class which recently saw its ranking climb to No. 12 in the nation. I had an amazing official visit this weekend at Clemson, really felt like home!!👀 pic.twitter.com/XEVcpGiXrk — Kylen webb (@WebbKylen) June 7, 2022 List Why Dabo Swinney is ranked as one of '11 most important people' in CFP race

