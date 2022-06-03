Yungblud Suicidal After Suffering Authenticity Issues; Thinks of Mac Miller’s Death

On May 29, 2022, rapper Master P took to Instagram to announce the death of one of his children with ex-wife Sonya C — Tytyana Miller. She was 29. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel," the rapper and reality TV star captioned a post on Instagram. Tytyana's cause of death was not revealed, but law enforcement sources told TMZ that paramedics responded to an emergency call around 2:30 a.m. on May 28 in Los Angeles's San Fernando Valley where Tytyana, who's one of Master P's four daughters, was pronounced dead. TMZ further reported that Tytyana's struggles with addiction were documented on her family's reality show, "Growing Up Hip Hop." Police are working under the belief that Tytyana died of an overdose.

