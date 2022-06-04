Collect Water with a Rain Barrel for Free Garden Showers

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Staying hydrated is the key to lots of health benefits -- like glowing skin, a healthy gut, and even increased energy levels. While my water intake hasn't been the best in the past, I've been drinking my recommended amount for a while. So now I'm obsessed with buying water bottles and testing new water filtration filters -- and I've also become a huge fan of self-cleaning bottles, Brita pitchers, and now Hydros water pitchers. I recently tested their slim water pitcher and water bottle, and they make great additions to my "hydration station." I chose the slim water filter pitcher for a few reasons: I already have a bulky Brita water dispenser pitcher in the fridge, and I've seen a few women on TikTok with cute carafe setups in their home offices for easy access to water. I wanted to try that for myself.

LIFESTYLE ・ 29 DAYS AGO