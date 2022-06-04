Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Likely to see action

Snell (0-3) took the loss against the Mets on Monday, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings. Snell got off to a poor start, allowing five of the first seven batters he faced to reach base as New York took an early 3-0 lead. He bounced back with two straight scoreless frames before the Mets tagged him for another run in the fourth, and he departed after the first two batters reached base (one by error) against him in the fifth. Snell has taken losses in three of his four stats this season, though this was the first time he has given up more than three runs in an outing. He'll look to get in the win column in his next start, which is lined up to come at home against Colorado this weekend.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO