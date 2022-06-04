ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Likely to see action

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Duran will likely play in games Saturday and Sunday, Sonja Chen of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Angels fire Joe Maddon: Manager out with team in midst of 12-game losing streak

Mired in the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history, the Los Angeles Angels made a change at manager Tuesday afternoon. The team announced Joe Maddon has been relieved of his duties, and third base coach Phil Nevin will serve as the interim manager. It's unclear whether a managerial search will begin immediately, or wait until the offseason.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Matt Davidson: Summoned from Triple-A

The Athletics called up Davidson from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Davidson will another shot in the big leagues after he was previously up with the Diamondbacks in late April for five games before getting designated for assignment and then electing free agency. The 31-year-old signed a minor-league deal with Oakland on May 10 and mashed during his month-long stay in Las Vegas, hitting .260/.341/.571 with seven home runs in 21 games. Parker Markel was designated for assignment Tuesday to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Davidson, who replaces the slumping Sheldon Neuse on the 26-man active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Steps out of lineup

McMahon is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at San Francisco, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. The 27-year-old went 2-for-5 versus Atlanta on Sunday but still has a .578 OPS over his past 10 games, and he'll take a seat Tuesday for only the third time all season. It's possible McMahon receives more regular off days going forward following the promotion of prospect Elehuris Montero, who is starting at third base against the Giants.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Undergoes elbow surgery

Bergeron underwent elbow surgery May 31 and is expected to recover in around 10 weeks, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. It was also reported that Bergeron hasn't yet made a decision regarding whether he will continue his career next season. The 36-year-old center won his fifth Selke Trophy on Sunday and has played 18 years in the NHL. He's expected to be healthy for training camp if he opts to continue his NHL career and sign with Boston or another team this offseason.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
Person
Alex Cora
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Remains out of lineup

Dozier isn't starting Wednesday's game against Toronto. Dozier went 1-for-18 with two RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts over his last five games, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Carlos Santana will start at first base and bat sixth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Twins' Luis Arraez: Won't start Wednesday

Manager Rocco Baldelli said after Tuesday's 10-4 loss that Arraez (shoulder) won't be included in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Though Baldelli didn't express much concern after Arraez was removed in the seventh inning with right shoulder tightness, the skipper noted that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not running lately

Merrifield hasn't attempted a stolen base since he was caught stealing May 24. The 33-year-old has gone 10-for-49 (.204) with three walks, six strikeouts, six RBI and five runs in his last 12 games. Merrifield was hot for much of the middle of May, but the versatile veteran is back in a slump again. He's now slashing .217/.258/.308 with three home runs, 24 RBI, 25 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 54 contests overall. With the Royals a major-league worst 17-37, Merrifield's running might not come back, and he's not hitting well enough to help many fantasy managers without displaying some speed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Facing live hitters

Lodolo (back) will throw a live bullpen and pitch in a simulated game at the Reds' spring training complex this week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lodolo threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will take another step forward in his rehab process when he faces live hitters. Assuming he feels good following his upcoming throwing sessions, the left-hander's next step in his recovery will be a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.
CINCINNATI, OH
#Red Sox#Mlb Com#Athletics
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Gets drilled by liner

Payamps left Monday's game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a line drive back up the middle, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Payamps was able to record the out after being struck, but he was then forced to exit the contest after being looked at briefly by the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Likely to land on IL

The Mets are expected to place Marte (quadriceps) on the 10-day injured list once the results of his MRI become available later Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Unless the MRI brings better news than expected, Marte will likely be sidelined for at least a week and a half after he exited Tuesday's loss to the Padres with left quad tightness. If in fact Marte is sidelined, the Mets could open up more playing time for Luis Guillorme and Nick Plummer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Extent of injury being determined

Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said the team is still trying to determine the extent of Castellanos' arm injury, which is being called a right forearm strain, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. At the time Castellanos was placed on the 15-day injured list, the team described the injury...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Back on bench Tuesday

Torres is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins. With Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton returning from the injured list over the weekend to bring the Yankees lineup back to full strength, Torres no longer has a direct path to an everyday role at second base after he had occupied the position in 13 of the team's last 14 games. Though absences from the lineup should come slightly more frequently for Torres, he should still play on a near-everyday basis while manager Aaron Boone rotates rest days for some of the team's other regulars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sitting amid slump

Dozier is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Dozier will take a seat after going 1-for-18 with seven strikeouts over his last five games. Though Carlos Santana is getting the nod at first base Tuesday in favor of Dozier, he's expected to serve as more of a part-time starter moving forward while the 17-36 Royals prioritize the development of younger players.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Gets time in left field

Jimenez (hamstring) started in left field and went 1-for-2 on Tuesday during a rehab appearance with Triple-A Charlotte. Jimenez appeared in the outfield for the second time during his rehab stint. He exited early in the game in a move that was planned to help manage his workload as he continues to build his lower-body strength. Jimenez appears to be nearing activation -- he's accrued 19 plate appearances on his rehab assignment -- though a specific date has not yet been set.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Lasts only four innings in loss

Snell (0-3) took the loss against the Mets on Monday, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings. Snell got off to a poor start, allowing five of the first seven batters he faced to reach base as New York took an early 3-0 lead. He bounced back with two straight scoreless frames before the Mets tagged him for another run in the fourth, and he departed after the first two batters reached base (one by error) against him in the fifth. Snell has taken losses in three of his four stats this season, though this was the first time he has given up more than three runs in an outing. He'll look to get in the win column in his next start, which is lined up to come at home against Colorado this weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Back from bereavement list

Ruf (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday. Ruf was away from the team for the past week following the death of his father, but he's now back with the club. The 35-year-old won't immediately rejoin the starting lineup, with Wilmer Flores and Tommy La Stella starting at first base and designated hitter, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

