2022 State Softball Tournament COMPUTER Predictions and Stats Links, Thursday June 9. #1 Baldwin-Woodville vs. #4 New Holstein Computer Prediction: Baldwin-Woodville by 4. David Keech is a math teacher in Wisconsin Rapids and public address announcer for Abbotsord High School. He officiates basketball, baseball, and softball in central Wisconsin. He has reported on amateur sports since 2011, known as 'KeechDaVoice.' David can be reached at [email protected]

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO