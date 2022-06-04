ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Barred Owl Butcher to open sister barbecue restaurant, Irene's

By John Belfonte, Columbia Missourian
KOMU
 4 days ago

The owners of the Barred Owl Butcher & Table will open a new barbecue restaurant early this fall in north-central Columbia. Tim Eisenhauer, the head baker at Barred Owl, said Irene's will offer cuisine "that pulls from barbecuing traditions of...

www.komu.com

kmmo.com

GRAND MARSHALS CHOSEN FOR SALISBURY STEAK FESTIVAL

Gregg and Shari Leann Thomas Barron have been chosen as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 Salisbury Steak Festival parade. Gregg was born and raised in San Pedro, California, but his mother grew up around New Cambria. His father was a flight engineer for TWA, so in the summer Gregg could fly back to Missouri for free and spend some time with his uncles and cousins. He preferred the countryside of Missouri to the crowded California lifestyle, so when it came time to attend college, he packed up his red 1967 Ford pickup truck and, at the age of 17, drove back to Missouri to attend Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville. Shari grew up in Florissant, Missouri, but her mother was from Forest Green, so Shari and her siblings spent a lot of time on their grandparents’ farm and touring around Salisbury while growing up. Shari also decided to go to college at Northeast Missouri State University. It was there that she met this California guy wearing a Hawaiian shirt. He was cute! And he had a truck! As a result, Gregg and Shari will be married for 42 years this month. They have three daughters: Whitney (SHS graduate 2003), Melanie (SHS graduate 2005) and Jody (SHS graduate 2011). Whitney and her husband, Nick Kertz, have three daughters: Elena, Emmalee and Elyssa. Melanie and her husband, Michael West (SHS graduate 2004), have two daughters: Makenzie and Maddie. Jody and her husband, Ethan Dunivent, have two sons: Jude and Revan.
SALISBURY, MO
KOMU

Columbia library to host family tree guide through genealogy service

COLUMBIA - Researching family history is getting more innovative. "20 years ago, you'd have to spend a day doing research just to find the census. But now it's just a click of a mouse, and you're done immediately," said Tim Dollens, the Daniel Boone Regional Library genealogy instructor. The Columbia...
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

42 Bayview Cove Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

G O R G E O U S! INVESTOR ALERT OR KEEP IT FOR YOURSELF! This home was nicely refinished & is booked constantly! It is located on the 8 MM in Workman Hollow Cove in Lake Ozark. This incredible property offers 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. The main level is beaming with the crisp colors and windows everywhere to capitalize on these incredible views! It also has a Master Suite on the main. You will be a fan of the open floor plan, the vaulted ceiling & prestigious stone fireplace from floor to ceiling. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. This home comes fully furnished. Upstairs you will find two more spacious bedrooms & another full bath. There is plenty of room to entertain on the lakeside deck or move to the lower level and enjoy seating and a firepit area. The dock adds to the entertaining space and offers a swim platform, fish cleaning station and boat/jetski lifts for your convenience. Please call for a private appointment between bookings.
LAKE OZARK, MO
Columbia Missourian

Dig into the Centralia Anchor Festival

The annual Centralia Anchor Festival continues its weekend-long events at City Square Park in Centralia. The festival was open to the public to come and enjoy a day of fun. On Saturday, the festival welcomed families and friends with musical performances by the Finley River Boys, Helen Russell, Taylor Warbritton and Disengaged and a puppet performance by Mike Walker. Carnival rides and games and various vendors and food trucks also featured at the event. The festival continues from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
CENTRALIA, MO
KOMU

Osage Beach safety officials discuss dangers of cliff jumping

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri Highway Patrol and the Osage Beach Fire Protection District want people to understand the dangers of jumping off cliffs into lakes. As KOMU recently reported on Sunday, an Illinois man died from drowning after cliff jumping in the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KYTV

Bear spotted in Phelps County, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bear was spotted in Phelps County, Mo. Tuesday. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office posted a video showing the bear roaming in an area that is partially wooded in the Newburgh area.
KOMU

New urban agriculture apprenticeship program hopes to prepare next generation of farmers

COLUMBIA − Mid-Missouri will have a new opportunity for those interested in urban agriculture. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will provide $300,000 from its Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production grant program to the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture (CCUA) to start an apprenticeship program for Lincoln University students for the next 3 years, beginning in 2023.
COLUMBIA, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Nelly’s Former Mansion Owned by Alleged Cult

A church accused of being a cult is the new owner of the crumbling Wildwood mansion previously owned by rap superstar Nelly. According to St. Louis County property records, the St. Louis-based Kingdom of God Global Church bought the 10,000 square foot, Tuscan-style pad near Hidden Valley last year. It is hardly the church's only high-value holding in the area.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Four Sedalians Injured in US 65 Wreck

Four Sedalians were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2018 Toyota, driven by 53-year-old Vasiliy I. Popa of Sedalia, was on US 65 and slowing down to turn on right Route H just after 9 a.m., when the Toyota was struck from behind by a southbound 2010 Ford, driven by 47-year-old Andy R. Schlaback of Sweet Springs.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Diver drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMIZ) - A diver drowned Sunday at the Lake of the Ozarks after leaping from a cliff. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the drowning in the 6 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm at the Lake of the Ozarks. Cpl. Kyle Green tells ABC 17 News that troopers got word of the drowning from Lake Ozark Fire Protection District around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Green said the diver had been under water for about three minutes when it received the call.
ACCIDENTS
KOMU

Friends and colleagues reminisce about Dan Knight in light of his death

COLUMBIA - After receiving word that Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight died Saturday morning, there has been an outpouring of love, grief and sadness from loved ones, colleagues and friends who knew him. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said no foul play is suspected. Knight was Boone County’s prosecuting attorney...
COLUMBIA, MO
Restaurants
Place
South Ameriica
Lifestyle
Food & Drinks
939theeagle.com

Detailed maps on Highway 63/Grindstone project in Columbia to be unveiled Thursday

Thursday is your opportunity to learn details about the $8 to $9-million project to upgrade heavily-traveled Highway 63 and Grindstone in south Columbia. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans an open house that afternoon from 4:30 to 6:30 at New Haven elementary school. MoDOT project manager Zachary Osman says the biggest change is the addition of a loop ramp.
COLUMBIA, MO

