ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Now you can ask, 'Pass the beer and the brittle, please'

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 4 days ago

The chance to wed two great flavors was also an opportunity to bring two local companies together to develop a new product that helps both mark their business anniversaries, said Jeremy Liles, owner of Oliver's Candies in Batavia and Elba.

Hence, Oliver's Candies and Eli Fish Brewing Company have collaborated to bring Genesee County its own local version of beer brittle -- peanut brittle with a beer base instead of water to give the candy an added flavor dimension.

"I like the collaboration amongst businesses, and with this being our 90-year anniversary, I thought it was a fun project," Liles said. "I love Eili Fish and eat there often and those guys are great over there, so that's what I liked about it, just the whole collaboration idea and experimenting with something new, and introducing something new to our customers."

Master candy maker Doug Pastecki said he and Liles have been fascinated with the idea of beer brittle since reading several years ago about a collaboration in California between a candy company and Anchor Steam Brewing.  At the time, there was no local brewery, and using a mass-produced beer wasn't appealing so the idea got shelved.  As Oliver's 90th anniversary approached, Pasteck and Liles were casting about for a new product idea when the trade magazine re-ran the beer brittle story.  With Eli Fish coming up on its fourth anniversary, it seemed like a perfect time for the two companies to work together.

"We got together, we picked up the beer and we got it right in the first shot," Pastecki said.

The beer is a sweeter beer with a complex malt flavor, "Bad Bad Le Roy Brown," an Eli staple.

Malt, sugar, and peanuts go great together, Pastecki noted, and of course, peanuts are often served in bars so that aspect was also a natural fit.

That doesn't mean there wasn't some R&D involved in the process, said Adam Burnett, master brewer for Eli.

"When you just eat a lot of candies, drink a lot of beer, and figure out what goes well together, that's the fun part," Burnett.

Burnett said he was also energized by the opportunity to collaborate with a local legendary company, and from an industry he hasn't previously worked with.

"I definitely have a bit of an MO for doing collaborations by any means necessary," Burnett said. "I think it raises both brands. Every other collaboration I've done has been with breweries, which is a lot of fun for me, but this is outside my wheelhouse. I got to learn about what's going on here. Getting to learn about the history of Oliver's and getting to take part in something for a big anniversary for them is special for me. At Eli Fish, we're the new kids. It's nice to be taken into the old guard a bit."

The beer brittle is being sold at both Oliver's Locations -- Batavia and Elba -- as well as at Eli Fish.

Photos by Howard Owens.

Comments / 1

Related
websterontheweb.com

Two signs of summer are back

Webster’s two spray parks are now open for the season, at Ridgecrest Park (off of Ebner Drive) and the beautiful, relatively new, First Responders Spray Park near the Webster Recreation Center on Chiyoda Dr. The First Responders Park (pictured here) is especially fun for kids and families. It’s a...
WEBSTER, NY
The Batavian

Sponsored Post: Eli Fish's Carnival is Saturday! Get your tickets today

Eli Fish is hosting our first annual Carnival and we're throwing it for the adults in the area that just want to have fun and not worry about bringing the kids for one night. Face paint? Check. Magicians? Check. Live music? Check. Dunk tank? Oh you know it. We'll have beer pong, craft beer, axe throwing, and so much more! So come on down and take a break with us this Saturday from 4 pm - 10 pm • Jackson Square, Batavia! Click here for more information and purchase tickets.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Oakfield's Goose hosts open house fundraiser for Warrior House

What began as an innocent conversation at a parent meeting has turned into a new role and title for Tina Bak of Oakfield. During the meeting that also included Susan Zeliff, who with her husband owns and operates The Goose and founded Warrior House, Bak learned that the wheels were not yet in motion for an upcoming benefit for the nonprofit.
OAKFIELD, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Water Front Restaurant Opening This Weekend In Buffalo

This weekend your choices for waterfront dining in Western New York will increase as another local business is set to open up. Along with restaurants like Salty Chefs, Charlie's Boatyard, Liberty Hound, and Panorama on Seven, you will now have a place to grab some Mexican cuisine along the water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, NY
Genesee County, NY
Lifestyle
Batavia, NY
Lifestyle
City
Elba, NY
State
California State
City
Batavia, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Buddy Brewsters To Move To Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – A new venture is moving into the old Ruby Tuesdays building in Lakewood. Buddy Brewsters, operated by the same team that owns The Village Casino in Bemus Point, The Chop House on Main, And another Buddy Brewsters location in Fredonia. The location will provide outdoor seating, a...
LAKEWOOD, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Buffalo Ways You Know You Are Getting Old

Every day each and every one of us is getting older. Here in Buffalo there are some very unique things that you do when only in Buffalo when you get older. So when we get older here in Western New York there are things that you start doing or stop doing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Peanut#Sugar#Food Drink#Eli Fish Brewing Company#Anchor Steam Brewing
Power 93.7 WBLK

There Are Two Haunted Looking Ghost Ships In Buffalo

The cool part about the City of Buffalo is the balance of old and new. There's really no better place for that than the Buffalo River, where the Silo City is. It wasn't that long ago that the area around the silos, where Buffalo RiverWorks is, was nothing more than just old buildings that had been abandoned. It's really changed over the last 10-15 years or so.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Did You See Hidden Message In The Sky At Geneseo?

The National Warplane Museum hosted the 41st annual Geneseo Airshow over the weekend, and there was a lot to take in. The airshow lasted for two days, and while you were there, you could see historic aircrafts, such as the F-22 Raptor, P-51 Mustang, Quicksilver, Mad Max P-51, and you could see flybys with a WWI replica aircraft – just to name a few.
GENESEO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Batavian

A 'silver lining' at Silver Lake children's camp

GLOW YMCA made a tough decision when it opted to sell the rustic Silver Lake Camp Hough more than a year ago, Chief Executive Officer Rob Walker says. But it has all fallen into place with the purchase by Peter Zeliff Jr. and wife Susan, Walker said. The Zeliff couple plan to offer the nearly 11-acre site to veterans and their families, and have agreed to allow a weekday camp for children during the summer.
SILVER LAKE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Stores Coming To Cheektowaga?

The company that owns Walden Galleria has avoided defaulting on its over loan. That could mean new stores will come to the area. However, no official word on just what stores. Great news for those who love to shop! The owners of the Walden Galleria have announced that they got an extension on their loans that will allow them to stay in business and possibly bring more stores to the popular mall in Cheektowaga.
The Batavian

Helen P. Nugent-Mangefrida

LeRoy ~ Helen P. Nugent-Mangefrida, age 84, of Exchange Street, passed away Sunday evening (June 5, 2022) at Highland Hospital in Rochester. She was born October 6, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of the late Ronald and Bernadette Campion Nugent. Helen will be remembered as a very loving and...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
433
Followers
445
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy