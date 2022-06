Permits have been filed for a five-story mixed-use building at 2289-2291 Third Avenue in Harlem, Manhattan. The site is currently occupied by a four-story building and a two-story building, both which will be demolished above the first floor for the new development. Located between East 124th and 125th Streets, the lot is one block east of the 125th Street subway station, serviced by the 4, 5, and 6 trains. Tower Management Group is listed as the owner behind the applications.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO