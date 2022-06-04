New pavilion offers space for year-round farmers market in Eugene
By Rachael McDonald
opb.org
4 days ago
A community project in downtown Eugene is finally complete: The Lane County Farmers Market will be in its new year-round pavilion Saturday. The 8,515 square-foot building is across from the county courthouse on the former “butterfly” parking lot. Eric Brown is the city of Eugene’s Downtown Manager....
The first piece of Eugene’s Downtown Riverfront Development project will open to the public Friday (6/10). “Welcome to the downtown riverfront park,” Emily Proudfoot said, taking KLCC on a tour of the new park. She’s the City of Eugene’s Principal Landscape Architect. The new park encompasses...
EUGENE, Ore. -- The new Farmers Market Pavilion in downtown Eugene is now open. Thousands of people spent the day checking out the new venue at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Oak Street. Many people told KEZI they've been eagerly counting down the days until the doors to this...
Your browser does not support the audio element. Three new industrial chicken farms proposals in the Willamette Valley have drawn grave concerns from residents and smaller farmers in the region. They say the chicken operations on prime farmland pose a serious threat to already limited water supplies and the environment. Eric Simon grows chickens at Simon Range, a chicken farm in Brownsville, and is close to getting all the approvals he needs for a large-scale operation in Scio. He says the new J-S Farm has environmental impact mitigation built into the planned facilities. Simon says he’s helping provide affordable food, a much needed commodity. Kendra Kimbirauskas raises livestock in Scio on a smaller scale and is one of the organizers of Farmers Against Foster Farms. She and Simon join us to share their perspectives.
What will eventually be Eugene’s largest transitional shelter site is roughly halfway completed. Everyone Village in west Eugene is aiming to provide 100 spaces on its acreage, and give residents a safe and secure environment. 33-year-old Elizabeth Deffenbaugh wanted off the cold, damp streets of Eugene. Unable to meet...
There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
Bend is one of the cities that will have totally new flexibility for parking requirements if the Land Conservation and Development Commission approves the Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules in July. | Andy Melton / Flickr. Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission is in the process of approving a major...
Willamette Riverkeeper, a Portland-based group, wants Oregon state environmental regulators to make rules declaring riverside trash to be in violation of the federal Clean Water Act. The organization announced on Friday that it had petitioned the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and its governing board, the Environmental Quality Commission,...
Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
Retention of Chinook salmon in Green Peter Reservoir is prohibited through Oct. 31, under a temporary rule adopted by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the agency has announced. The rule is consistent with similar water bodies in the Willamette Zone (Detroit and Foster reservoirs) where ESA-listed spring Chinook have...
Your browser does not support the audio element. Exploring the themes of sustainability, diversity and food innovation, OSU’s Art about Agriculture exhibit aims to feature artists’ work on the agriculture industry. The exhibit is currently on display at the Giustina Gallery in Corvallis, but will tour to Baker City and Newport. We’ll hear from artists Deb Stoner and Tallmadge Doyle on their featured work.
On today’s edition of Inside Automotive, we are pleased to welcome back Alex Casebeer, General Manager/Partner of Capitol Auto Group in Salem, Oregon. Capitol Auto currently has one collision center and three dealerships representing the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Subaru, and Toyota brands. Last year, Capitol Auto opened its new 75,000...
Senator Bill Kennemer, Republican from Oregon City, decried a party-line vote by the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board last week that approved $333 million in new bonding debt to pay for Interstate 205 improvements. The plan relies heavily on paying for the bonds with freeway tolls, which more than 70%...
Springfield is a city in Lane County, Oregon. As the third-largest city in the state, after Portland and Eugene, it recorded a population of 63,365 in the 2016 census. Springfield is home to Lane Community College and the University of Oregon's Springfield campus. There are plenty of things to do...
Local firefighters received a high level of response from the community, and raised a record amount of money during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Engineer/paramedic Scott Cooper from the City of Roseburg Fire Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) reports one case of Equine Herpesvirus (EHV-1) is confirmed in Clackamas County. The EHV-1 virus is highly contagious and spreads via aerosolized secretions from infected coughing horses, direct and indirect contact with nasal secretions, and fetal fluids. There are currently nine known EHVs, according...
An unsuspecting farmworker in Paterson saw quite a sight last week in the field. The farm worker saw a bear in plain sight in the wheat while checking the sprinkler system. The worker immediately called for backup safety when he saw the large animal. 22-year-old Hunter Berg was one of...
WALDPORT – Two new members of the Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue District were resoundingly recalled by voters Tuesday after the first major count of ballots in a special election. With 90 percent of all ballots counted, the Lincoln County elections department said Todd Holt of Waldport was...
Frozen-in-time dinosaurs, a private zoo, and Captain Kirk reward those who make the big drive. The largest city on the coast, Coos Bay and its environs lure with tiny charms, starting with North Bend’s Itty-Bitty Inn, a five-room wonder built in 1950 and redone in the past decade with sci-fi and midcentury vibes. In the Tiki Lounge room, a Martin Denny record is ready to drop on a turntable that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, though the swooping Space Age ashtray is for display only. A John Wayne poster looks out on the Oregon Trail room, and Ensign Rizzo appears to be holding your towels in the Star Trek room. Bikes, helmets, and crabbing gear are available to borrow, Atari systems are available for rent, and innkeeper Rik Villareal is at the ready to shuttle mountain bikers up Whiskey Run or recommend a great breakfast spot. (Hint: it’s Grounds Café, in the back of Books by the Bay, an airy, well-organized shop stocking new and used titles.)
Samaritan welcomes family physician Patrick Wood, MD. Patrick Wood, MD, has joined Samaritan Health Center – Newport. Dr. Wood provides primary care for adult patients. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and attended medical school at Louisiana State University Medical School-Shreveport, where he also completed his residency training.
Comments / 0