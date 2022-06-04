ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heavy rain expected in parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas

 4 days ago
Cuba Tropical Weather Residents wade through a street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Heavy rains have drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as tropical storm watches were posted Thursday for Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas as the system that battered Mexico moves to the east. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (Ramon Espinosa)

MIAMI — (AP) — Parts of Florida braced for heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moves across the state.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin, once it reaches tropical storm status.

At 8 a.m. EDT, a tropical storm warning was in effect for the Florida Keys, Florida Bay, portions of the state's East and West coast, Lake Okeechobee, the northwestern Bahamas and several Cuban provinces.

The storm's center was located about 45 miles (70 kilometers) south-southwest of Ft. Myers, Florida, and about 160 miles (255 kilometers) southwest of Vero Beach. It was moving northeast at 18 mph (30 kph). The storm is expected to reach tropical storm strength off the East Coast of Florida by Saturday night and is expected to strengthen through Monday as it moves away from Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said most government services, such as bus routes and trains, planned to operate as normal over the weekend. Canal levels in South Florida have been lowered to minimize flooding from heavy rains.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Tuesday. This is an unusually early start to the storm season but not unprecedented for Florida.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that rainfall up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) is possible in South Florida, including the Florida Keys. The storm is not expected to produce huge winds or major storm surge. But local flooding is likely.

Chimp who starred in ‘George of the Jungle’ and ‘Buddy’ rescued from basement

ST. LOUIS — A chimpanzee who once starred in movies and was believed to have died, was taken to a sanctuary in Florida after being rescued from a basement in Missouri. Tonka, a 38-year-old chimpanzee, was at the center of a legal battle between the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and Tonia Haddix, a documentary filmmaker, KSDK reported. PETA had previously sued over the living conditions for Tonka and other chimps at the former Missouri Primate Foundation, and a judge ordered the animals removed from the facility.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
