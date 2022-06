After months of internal strife at the Colorado Springs Charter Academy, the state’s education commissioner is weighing whether to step in. The head of the Colorado Department of Education, Katy Anthes, could ask for a third party to provide external oversight for the K-8 school on Chelton Road that has struggled with its financial controls. It would be a step that has only happened once before in state history, said Dustin Sparks, with the Charter School Law Group, who is working with the school.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO